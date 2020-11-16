When Tina Leininger thinks of her friend Katie Peterson, founder and operator of Personal Training with KT, she thinks of Peterson's dedication to family, friends, education and businesses comes to mind.
Peterson, who expanded her business to three locations in Rochester, and known to Kenyon and Wanamingo as Workout 27, died unexpectedly in her home Nov. 18, 2019. She was 38. With the one-year anniversary of Peterson's death in mind, Leininger set out to organize an event to honor Peterson's memory, while allowing all to come together as friends and family. Leininger thought there would be no better way to do so other than to host a memorial 5K.
The race was scheduled for Nov. 21, but due to the uptick in COVID-19 cases in Goodhue and Olmsted counties, a decision was made to postpone the event until Peterson's birth month next May.
"After much discussion and deliberation, Corey [Katie's husband] and I have decided to postpone the 5K," wrote Leininger Wednesday in Workout 27's Facebook page. "With the recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Goodhue and Olmsted counties, we feel that now is not a good time for a large group gathering, even if we are outside."
Leininger expressed gratitude toward all 100 participants already registered for the race, and raising more than $4,000.
"I first want to thank everyone for registering for the Memorial 5K and also for your generous donations to [Katie's family] Corey, Gracie and Gavin," said Leininger. "Your support is greatly appreciated and does not go unnoticed."
Those who ordered T-shirts will receive them in the spring, and others interested to register for May's 5K can do so now. The good news for those already registered, Leininger said, is that all they need to do is show up in May and celebrate Peterson.
A 'Katie-approved activity'
Peterson founded Personal Training with KT in 2006 with the motto "No Problems, Only Solutions." Over 13 years, she expanded to three locations and became certifications as a natural health practitioner and NETA personal trainer, and trained and coached hundreds of clients on nutrition and fitness.
"I don't even know how you can sum this up," said Leininger. "She was one of the most dedicated people I know. She gave it her all. She had so much energy, was generous and funny … if you were around her, you knew it was going to be fun. She had the best laugh, her laugh was the absolute best, I miss that so much."
Leininger, who would have worked for Peterson for five years this October, is the current fitness manager of both Workout 27 gyms in Kenyon and Wanamingo and also provides personal training services. She met Peterson while in the midst of receiving her certification, and Leininger says the duo hit it off. Once Leininger received her certification, she began working for Peterson.
"I wanted to do something around [the anniversary of Peterson's death] to honor her, for us to come together as friends and family and be there for each other," added Leininger.
Between coping with the loss of her friend and unprecedented challenges created by the pandemic, Leininger said though it's been a lot to take in, they've made it and the businesses are doing "great."
Given Peterson's extensive background and education in exercise science and health, Leininger said this type of event would "absolutely" honor Peterson's memory well. In the Eventbrite management and ticketing website, Leininger includes the 5K is a "Katie-approved activity."
Leininger hopes the 5K will be a good time for all participants to celebrate, share stories and come together. COVID-19 precautions such as social distancing, mask wearing and separating the participants in different groups are planned to be taken.
Leininger said she would like to make this an annual event.
"It's a great way for us to come together and celebrate her life and share her stories," said Leininger. "We all miss her so much."