David Thompson, Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools interim superintendent announced Sunday that both schools will operate with a regular schedule March 16-17. Families may opt to keep their students at home and this will be considered an excused absence, continue to follow the regular process of contacting the school if your student will be absent on either of these days. There will be no school or Distance-Learning days scheduled for March 18-27. Thompson says this will allow teachers time to prepare longer-term online learning approaches should school closures extend beyond this initial period.
The text of Thompson's letter to K-W families states:
"At a press conference this morning, Governor Walz announced he is ordering Minnesota school districts close their campuses from March 18-29, 2020 to help contain the spread of COVID-19. Our plans are developing quickly and we will have more information to share with you in the future. The health of students, families, staff and our community is our top priority. Details about the topics below will be shared with you on in the future. For now, I wanted to communicate some very important information.
All after school activities, practices, events and building rentals are canceled beginning Tuesday March 17, at least through March 29. This includes all Community Education programs.
Prior to the closure students will be able to check out additional library books to support literacy.
Students in grades seven through 12 should have their own devices at home during the closure. The need for these will be addressed in further communication. Student in grades one through six may request a school-issued computer if an extended closure is required.
Knights Kids childcare will operate using a regular schedule Monday and Tuesday. More information on this will be sent out soon but please start preparing alternate options.
Students with a need can access free meals beginning Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20, resuming Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27. We will survey students/parents to see who is in need of meals. Meals will be available for pick-up at school. If this is not possible please contact building secretaries.
Childcare for parents who are healthcare workers or emergency workers will be provided. We will provide detailed information about childcare services in future communication.
We are planning to reopen schools with a regular schedule on Monday, March 30, however, it is possible that may change.
The kindergarten meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26 has been postponed.
Prekindergarten through sixth grade conferences will continue as scheduled but will be conducted via phone. Your teacher will contact you during your regularly scheduled time. Information on seven through 12 conferences will be communicated at a later date.
You may see other schools that are following a different timeline regarding closure and distance learning. Many of these districts are currently on Spring Break and made the decision not to re-open this week. Private and charter schools may also make unique decisions based on their unique circumstances. We respect their decisions and recognize that each school community must make the best decision for their students, families, and staff.
Thank you for your understanding, patience, support, and forgiveness during this rapidly changing pandemic health crisis. The safety and support of our students, families, staff, and communities are our top priority. The District will continue to update families with additional information. Please continue to check our website for updated information at kw.k12.mn.us. These are preliminary plans and are subject to change."