A key focus for Minnesota Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children during Breastfeeding Awareness Month is to call attention to the importance of breastfeeding and to support parents to get back to all the benefits of higher breastfeeding rates.
Breastfeeding rates among MN WIC participants declined during the COVID-19 pandemic and continue to drop in early 2021. Approximately 76% of MN WIC participants initiated breastfeeding and 65% continued when the baby was eight to 14 days old as of March 2021. Those numbers are down from 80 and 71 percent respectively in January 2020. Some factors contributing to the decline include:
• Infants and mothers unnecessarily separated immediately after birth due to concerns about parent-to-child COVID-19 transmission.
• Less or no lactation support in some birthing facilities.
• Early discharge and fewer post-discharge resources for breastfeeding help.
Breastfeeding benefits babies and mothers. The Goodhue County WIC Program is celebrating Minnesota Breastfeeding Awareness Month in August to emphasize the importance of breastfeeding and help pregnant and new moms participating in MN WIC reach their breastfeeding goals.
COVID-19 vaccine recommendations during breastfeeding
As more Minnesotans receive the COVID-19 vaccine, breastfeeding mothers should know the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says COVID-19 vaccines are not considered to be a risk to breastfeeding moms or their babies. Breastfeeding parents should talk about the vaccine benefits and risks with their health care provider before choosing to receive the vaccine.
• Recent reports show breastfeeding parents who received COVID-19 vaccines have antibodies in their milk, which could help protect their babies.
• Based on similar vaccines, the risk of serious illness from getting sick with COVID-19 is greater than the small relative risk from the vaccine.
Additional resources about breastfeeding during the COVID-19 pandemic are on the MN WIC website.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way we provide services and support women and their children, but this important work continues, being a new mom is wonderful, challenging and sometimes overwhelming. We want to be a key part of a support system and a valuable resource for new moms as they work hard to reach their breastfeeding goals. Breastfeeding Awareness Month calls attention to the importance of breastfeeding and having a strong support system.
Breastfeeding Awareness Month
• World Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 1-7) – Protect Breastfeeding: A Shared Responsibility
• Native Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 8-14) – Nourishing Our Futures
• Asian American Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 15-21) – Reclaiming Our Traditions. This is the first year this breastfeeding week is recognized nationally.
• Black Breastfeeding Week (Aug. 25-31) — The Big Pause: Collective Rest for Collective Power
MN WIC supports breastfeeding
WIC serves low-income people who encounter greater barriers to achieving their breastfeeding goals. Those who enroll in WIC earlier in pregnancy have improved outcomes, including higher breastfeeding rates. Goodhue County WIC supports and celebrates MN WIC moms as they navigate breastfeeding. Staff provide resources explaining the importance and benefits of breastfeeding and answer any questions at every WIC visit. Breastfeeding moms also receive extra foods to support their nutrition as they feed their babies.
Peer breastfeeding program
The Peer Breastfeeding Support Program features women who have successfully breastfed, who are recruited from the communities they serve, and trained to help WIC participants with common breastfeeding issues. These peers are available to WIC participants by phone to support them in their breastfeeding goals.
Additional statistics
• MN WIC participant monthly breastfeeding initiation rates by race or ethnicity and cultural identity:
— In 2020, breastfeeding initiation rates dropped:
• 7.2% among Black (African American) WIC families.
• 4.4% among non-Hmong Asian WIC families.
• 4% among White WIC families.
• 1.4% among Hispanic WIC families.
— In 2020, breastfeeding initiation rates increased:
• 0.9% among American Indian WIC families.
• 0.9% among East African families.
• 0.8% among Hmong WIC families.
• In 2020, MN WIC served 37% of all infants born in Minnesota.
For more information, contact Goodhue County WIC at 651-385-6120.