When Owen Scheffler found out the 1957 John Deere 620 sitting in his grandparent's machine shed for 15 years was his grandma's first tractor purchase, he knew restoring it would be a great project.
After about nine months of making some cosmetic and electrical updates/modifications, the 2020 Kenyon-Wanamingo graduate's first restoration project was officially completed (with the exception of minor cosmetic work) two days before his graduation party in early July.
"I still have to do a little touch up on paint, get dealer sticker stickers to replace the originals since I had to take them off to do the painting, but it has all the John Deere decals on it now," Scheffler said.
Scheffler first began working to restore the 620 last fall when school began. He was able to work on it during three periods each day in Kenyon-Wanamingo's ag power, ag mechanics and individual study hour (in replacement of an art class) classes. Once the tractor was first brought into the school's shop, Scheffler began diagnosing what he needed to do in order to fix it up. While a majority of the restoration needed was cosmetic, the installation of a new battery and a tune-up kit for electrical components was also required.
Scheffler says the tractor did start after he installed those major electrical components, noting before the tractor got in his hands, it was used very lightly after it was overhauled. He also had to coat the inside of the fuel tank with a liner to keep the fuel clean since the inside was so rusty.
"I converted the 6-volt system to a 12-volt system, so now it runs really well and is completely restored," Scheffler added.
K-W ag teacher Chuck Larson explains his ag power and ag mechanics classes are two advanced mechanics classes in K-W's vocational ag program. The advanced classes are limited to juniors and seniors and deal with the rebuilding of multiple cylinder engines, the application of that power and how it pulls everything together on a multi-cylinder basis. One important aspect of teaching the young men and women for Larson is teaching them how to work with their hands and learn by doing.
"It's an absolutely fantastic way for these students to apply the learning they've got in the classroom…It's always fun working on these old projects, because some things that come up are things students don't see anymore in modern equipment," said Larson of the students with an interest in restoration projects.
Scheffler began painting the tractor in a painting booth he built in February, and was able to paint for most of March. However, when COVID-19 hit and schools were instructed to close, Scheffler wasn't able to continue painting for most of April and part of May. Luckily, once the Minnesota Department of Education relaxed a few of the rules to allow a student back into the building to finish working on large, hands-projects, Larson says Scheffler worked really hard to meet his desired goal to finish his project before his party.
"Owen is a very, mechanically-inclined young man, he works very well with his hands," said Larson. "He has an absolutely fantastic work ethic, making it easy for me to let him bring in a large advanced project. I knew it was going to get done, and that he would work until it was done. He was bound and determined to have that thing finished."
Although the tractor stays parked in Scheffler's garage most of the time, he says he takes it out for a spin down the road on occasion, and possibly plans on driving it in the Goodhue Lions Tractor Ride Aug. 16. Scheffler also planned on bringing his project to the Goodhue County Fair, and Minnesota State Fair, but due to the cancellation of the fair, he has decided to wait until next year so his project can be fully admired in-person.
One tedious aspect of the project, Scheffler said, was getting all the grease off the tractor. He found using oven cleaner worked quite well to do so, although it also required a little more patience to keep working. Some of the most challenging tasks revolved around getting the dents and scratches out of the body of the tractor, more specifically on its nose since the tractor was once used as a corn picker. Due to the thin nature of the sheet metal, Scheffler said while he was able to get good results using body hammers, after a certain point, he had to use body filler to make up for the lost layers.
More specifically, he said he used a lot of body filler in the nose, since the metal was so damaged, it wasn't able to be reversed as quickly as other areas. In situations where a hammer wouldn't be suitable to get the dent out, due to the importance of what was behind the dent, Scheffler would have to drill a hole and pop the dent out that way, creating an extra step in the process since the hole then had to be welded shut and smoothly ground down. He also had to make sure surfaces were clean at all times — otherwise dirt particles could easily be worked into the metal.
"It requires a lot of skill to get the paint to go on smooth and bend the metal back into place. It took a long time. I spent more time on the cosmetic work," Scheffler said.
Even though there may be a few imperfections still left on the body of the tractor, Scheffler defines them as an addition of character, therefore allowing more stories to be shared.
Throughout the process of restoring the 620, Scheffler received help through browsing online forums, searching for photos similar to the model of his tractor, having conversations with his grandparents and uncles who've worked on the tractor before, obtaining a copy of the tractor's maintenance manual and gaining knowledge from Larson and employees at NAPA.
Larson explains he would give Scheffler pointers along the way through knowledge he gained by working on antique tractors himself, and guiding Scheffler through any questions he had.
"He was very good at finding other solutions like if we couldn't come up with an answer, he was very good about doing research online. It was really fun watching him work and come through with solutions," said Larson of Scheffler.
Looking ahead, Scheffler plans to restore more tractors once he finishes college.
"I enjoy the experience of making something new again, it's a very good challenge to take on making something look like its new," said Scheffler of his first restoration project.
As for his grandmother, she approved of the modifications and updates Scheffler made on the 620, adding it looked better than when she bought it.
Scheffler encourages others who are interested in restoration projects to take the plunge and get started, because its a "very good" way to keep everything going and keep the older model tractors around.
"It gives people a certain amount of respect. You also learn a lot and gain a lot, and can also learn what to do and what not to do. It's a good challenge to take on," Scheffler said.