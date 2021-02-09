What was once a dream has now become reality for two families who share an appreciation of and compassion for animals and sustainable farming practices.
First Draft Farms, a collective farming effort between siblings Lindsey and Bill Zemanek of the original First Draft Farm and Katy and Alex Lund of Boomflower Farm was established in 2020. The four joined together to farm across 40 acres in southern Minnesota.
"One of our commitments to sustainability is that we farm primarily with grass horsepower and not tractors," said Lindsey. "Our goal is to use the draft horse team anywhere we need more than human power. In the spring they will plow and help with cultivation and tillage of the garden, along with other tasks like manure spreading and scraping."
Though their farms have different zip codes, the Zemaneks in Dennison and the Lunds in Kenyon, they are only about 15 minutes away from each other. Currently, they produce free-range broilers and lamb, sourdough bread and bagels, as well as natural skincare products made from farm-grown ingredients under the notion that food tastes better when you know where it comes from and it is possible to make great products without harming the earth. All of First Draft Farms products are inspired by combining powerful natural ingredients and low-waste solutions.
"We do our best to set our prices in a way that are acceptable for your average person and staying true to market prices while still being able to pay ourselves a reasonable wage," said Lindsey.
In hopes to get to know their neighbors in the area, First Draft Farms, recently purchased from Dancing Winds Farm, will host a "Get to Know Your Farm Family" day on Feb. 21, featuring warm food, drinks, bonfires and draft horse led sleigh rides throughout the day.
"We knew all of our neighbors where we were previously, so we're hoping to find people here entrusted in the stuff we are doing and see all the different parts of what we're doing if they've never heard of it," said Katy of the event.
Lindsey added she typically likes to have her farm open on a more regular basis so people can come and see the animals and land, but they don't feel comfortable doing that during the pandemic.
A growing relationship
For both Lindsey and Katy, animals have always been a large part of their lives.
Lindsey, who has shared a love for horses her whole life, has been riding horses since she was 6. When in college, Lindsey wanted to be a veterinarian so she got her bachelor's in animal science, though she instead became a therapist. Throughout high school and into grad school, she found an interest in animal-assisted interactions and therapies.
Her background in animal science helped her understand the production model of food production of animals and then she decided if she's going to continue use animals for food and be sustainable, she needs to raise them herself. Along the way, Lindsey discovered her love of working with animals. When she met Katy, Lindsey had a pretty good size flock of layer chickens and they launched meat production on their farm in 2020.
Katy loves raising animals and having animals around. Her mom was a veterinarian, so having animals around was a normal thing for Katy. Her favorite experience thus far is being able to form relationships with the animals, especially those people typically don't see as affectionate. Katy said rams (male sheep) are thought to be more aggressive, though their rams are the "cuddliest" of their creatures.
"I could be petting him and he's almost purring because he's so happy," said Katy of one of her rams. "There's a clear connection between the animals and us. It's a concrete example that we totally love each other and proof of how good our relationship is."
Katy, who knew Lindsey long before she met her husband, Alex (Lindsey's brother), added they've been friends since about 2015 and used to work at a therapeutic center together. Given Katy's interest in animals and small-scale farming, Lindsey invited Katy to live with her and Bill after they bought their previous farm. For about two years, Katy lived with the Zemaneks as they expanded their layer hen farm flock and grew an in-ground garden that met their needs.
Returning the favor
In 2018, Katy moved out and went to graduate school. In the meantime, Alex moved in, though Katy still visited the farm all the time to take care of her horse. When they bought their first flock of three Icelandic sheep, Katy said the number of animals began steadily increasing. They bought their first round of broiler chickens in 2019 and 2020 marked the time when they were officially a business, producing 250 broiler hens, 50 laying hens and Icelandic sheep to produce enough meat for their family.
Along with the animals, a small share garden provided them with the opportunity to grow enough produce for canning. Though Katy and Lindsey live on their own farms, Katy said they are often found at each other's farms, helping with various projects and other tasks. Most recently, Katy said they bought a dairy cow and are using her milk to make lotion/soap.
Known to focus on reducing as much waste as possible, Katy wondered if she could make some of the products she uses, like conditioner bars and skin care products herself. Lindsey, who often answers Katy's "I wonder" questions with excitement, was all for trying it out. With as little waste as possible and through some trial and error, they were able to produce homemade lotions, salves and face washes.
Looking ahead, Katy said they hope to keep expanding, and begin obtaining milk from the sheep after they lamb in March to present all three purposes (meat, wool and milk) on their farm. Though they don't turn the wool into yarn/other products, Katy said they sell it to another farmer who does.
"Our main goal is to be as thoughtful with our animals as we can, we recognize they are doing something for us," said Katy. "We think it's really important to return that favor, not just to take it from them. That is such an important piece. We want to give them the best possible life while meeting our families needs and reducing our waste, a kind way for our families and hopefully opening it up for other families as well."
Linsdey added, "It's definitely a lot of fun and a lot of work, but we wouldn't have it any other way."