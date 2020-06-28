While those in the Wanamingo and surrounding areas may not be able to celebrate the United States of America's Independence Day with good food and plenty of entertainment they've become accustomed to, traditional event-goers will still have something to look forward to this weekend — fireworks, honoring the country and special to this year's festivities: a parade in Kenyon.
The Kenyon Veterans Color Guard recently announced it has decided city residents needs to have a Fourth of July parade.
This one-time event will mirror the Memorial Day parade, with the parade brought around to the community of Kenyon, instead of the community gathering together to watch the parade.
The parade will leave the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School parking lot at 10 a.m. All are welcome to join in the parade, whether the mode of transportation be — a decorated golf cart, four-wheeler, car, motorcycle, bicycle, skateboard, scooter, tractor or lawn tractor — and meet at the parking lot by 9:45 a.m. Parade-goers are urged to maintain social distancing.
For those interested in watching the parade, the route will travel east on Sixth Street to Forest Street, north to Fourth Street and west to State Street. Parade participants will then turn north to travel in front of Kenyon Sunset Home, cross Gunderson Boulevard to First Street east to cross Hwy. 56 at the Kenyon Market. To conclude, the route will turn north on Langford to swing around to Slee Street and end up at Kenyon Veterans Memorial Park.
Keeping the tradition going
During Wanamingo's May City Council meeting, the council voted to cancel/scale back a number events/activities traditionally held over its five-day Fourth of July celebration. Social distancing guidelines and gathering orders from Gov. Tim Walz would've made it difficult to hold the usual celebration.
Although the Wanamingo VFW and Wanamingo Honor Guard will not host the Field of Flags program and have members of the community put the flags out, some American flags will still be on display on the Fourth of July in the lot across from Blondie's Butcher Shop, where the band usually plays, as a recognition of the traditional events. The service branch flags will also be placed down at the Wanamingo Veterans Memorial.
The fireworks show, one of the city's most well-attended events, is set to launch at dusk and end the evening on a high note.