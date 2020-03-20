The communities of Kenyon and Wanamingo are no exception to the challenge of limiting person-to-person exposure and adjusting normal procedures, seen across the state and nation.
So far, Gov. Tim Walz has issued elective orders to close Minnesota schools until at least March 27 as well as bars and restaurants. However, many services remain available even though the practice of social distancing is being enforced by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
Kenyon
Mayor of Kenyon, Doug Henke declared a local emergency due to the global outbreak of COVID-19, effective March 18, states City Administrator Mark Vahlsing. Although the city of Kenyon will remain open to serving the public, it has modified how it delivers services, which includes not allowing public entry to some buildings. Customers are encouraged to conduct business through phone, email, fax or online services when possible.
City hall will remain closed to the public, but the lobby will remain open. The city is currently working on installing a new glass window that will allow business to be conducted between City Hall and the lobby while limiting physical exposure therefore protecting both city employees and the customer. Use the payment dropbox located in the alley behind city hall when possible and use online payment methods when applicable.
The Kenyon Public Library is closed to the public, but is providing curbside service. For more information on library services visit the library's website.
Since 5 p.m. March 17, the Kenyon Municipal Liquor Store has been closed and will continue to be closed until at least 5 p.m. March 27, though the order could be extended. Off-Sale will remain open with the following operating hours, subject to change, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Kenyon Council approved conducting meetings remotely when necessary at the March 18 emergency/special city council meeting.
Security State Bank of Kenyon closed their lobby to reduce traffic and follow guidelines for social distancing effective March 18. However, the drive thru and walk up will remain open during regular business hours and the ATM and night deposit box will remain available 24/7. Strongly encouraged to use Security of State Bank of Kenyon's online tools for self-service banking and 24/7 account access. Contact the bank to make an appointment for lending and deposit needs or to access safe deposit box.
Wanamingo
City Administrator Michael Boulton states that the Wanamingo City Hall will be restricted for public access starting March 23, following the lead of Goodhue County and area communities restricting public access to public buildings from March 23 – April 3.
Public meetings are still subject to "open meeting laws" and the public may attend. The April 13 EDA and City Council meetings will be moved from the city council chambers to the Wanamingo Community Center. City staff advise those interested in attending that if you feel ill or have symptoms of the coronavirus please protect others by staying home. Council and EDA agendas and minutes can and will be sent electronically if requested.
Utility bills will still be due on 20th of the month. Utility bills can be paid with credit card by phone at 507-824-2477. Utility payments can also be made by mail to City of Wanamingo PO Box 224W, or by using the payment box at city hall. Utility services will not be disconnected for any city of Wanamingo customers until further notice. Anyone having difficulty paying a bill should contact staff to set up repayment plans. Payroll services to employees and payment to vendors will move forward as normal.
Reservations at city community center or park shelter may be limited until further notice. Deposit refunds will be provided once the city is operating at full capacity. Riverside Park restroom is closed.
Building permits/zoning applications may be submitted electronically (flash drive or CD) or at the city hall payment box. Payments for permits can be arranged by calling city hall. Building inspections continue to be handled by Goodhue County Building Permits and Inspections with a scheduled appointment by calling 651-385-3114.
"This is for the safety of staff and the general public during this extraordinary event that our country and the world population faces," said Boulton. "We appreciate your understanding as staff continue to keep the core functions of our local government."
Goodhue County
Goodhue County also released an announcement of county building closures, which began 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18 and will last until at least April 3. There will be no front desk and walk-up services during this time.
Closed buildings include the Goodhue County Government Center, Health & Human Services building, Law Enforcement Center, Public Works buildings, recycling center and Goodhue County portions of the Justice Center. The Goodhue County District Court portions of the Justice Center remain open. More information about courts is available at mncourts.gov.
Using drop boxes is one way community members can submit critical documents without exposing themselves to others. Drop boxes are available outside the Health and Human Services building, Law Enforcement Center, Public Works and the Government Center.
At this time, community members may still access county parks and self-serving recycling boxes.