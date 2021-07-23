After eight years of planning and discussion, members of the community and Kenyon High School alumni are nearing closer to their goal of adding a monument on the boulevard of the former Kenyon High and Grade School site.
KHS Monument Committee members Kevin Anderson and Mary Danielson-Gates were joined by architectural designer Julie Praus and First Lutheran Church Pastor Julie Rogness for a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday at the site of the future monument.
Sod was removed from the site July 14, and the committee now awaits work from the contractor to be completed. Since the demolition of the Kenyon High School and Grade School building in 2013, a group of community members/alumni have been dedicated to establishing a permanent monument in recognition of the Kenyon schools and their importance to their community.
Many members say when the physical place is gone, history can be more challenging to remember. The committee believes the planned monument is an easy way to celebrate the history in Kenyon.
The committee entered into a 10-year lease with First Lutheran Church to erect a school remembrance with pediments saved from the original building. The KHS monument will be located near where the original building stood on Forest Street, in the green space on the northwest side of the church parking lot. The monument is made up of parts of the columns, the egg and scroll and pavers that will surround the area. Five plaques will be affixed to the back of the monument to tell the stories from the first schools built to the ones currently existing.
It was designed to sit off on an angle, as opposed to parallel with the street, so when viewers look at the monument they see the former school site off in the distance. The monument will also include a green space for a time to refresh and regenerate, to honor those who went before and educate students who continue to do so. Members also anticipate it will help teach area youth about the history of their community.
While the project is off and running, Kenyon historian and KHS Monument Committee publicist Anderson says donations are still needed and appreciated.
K & C Construction of Morristown is contracted to complete digging the footings and the brickwork that will surround the site. Once the monument is established, pavers will be added and will surround the memorial. Each paver costs $100, and money raised will support the monument's construction. Pavers can be dedicated to a loved one who attended KHS, a former teacher, coach or team.
Along with receiving donations and selling pavers, a quilt crafted by Julie Sahl Huseth, class of 1970, is being raffled off as a fundraiser to help defray the cost of the monument. Each block design has a story behind it, reflecting on the history of Kenyon High School.
Anderson said they appreciate of First Lutheran Church Property Management Committee for working with them and listening to their ideas.
"We wouldn't have gotten anywhere without the opportunity for a 10-year lease from First Lutheran Church," said Anderson.
Danielson-Gates envisions the new space as a place for Kenyon High School alumni and community members to recall, reminisce and even imagine the memories made at the former school.