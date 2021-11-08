Kenyon-Wanamingo High School drama students will take the audience through a murder mystery, with a comedic twist this weekend.
The fall production,“The Plot, Like Gravy, Thickens” by Billy St. John, features performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at K-W's auditorium, 400 Sixth St., Kenyon.
Written for audience interaction, the play opens with Walter, the playwright's alter ego, introducing those in attendance to Edward Worthington's relatives, business associates and household staff, most who want to see Worthington dead. Elliot Olson plays the parts of Walter, Edward Worthington III and Lt. James McMillan, the detective who solves the murder. All three parts are written to be played by the same actor, and though it was difficult at times to memorize long lines and monologues, Olson has enjoyed the challenge, and likes being able to play three different roles. It's fun to speak in three different voices in the same play, he sadi
Director Shane Eggerstedt knows he put Olson up to a serious challenge, acting out three characters, and says that he's handling it well. Though it can be challenging to work around the various extracurricular schedules, Eggerstedt says he has a great group of enthusiastic kids excited for showtime.
Along with Olson, other cast members include Jordan Blowers, Louis Breimhurst, Lucas Brezina, Erin Christenson, Abby DeGroot, Addison Donkers, Max Erickson, Riley Huschle, Kayla Landry, Ally Stein, Sydney Sundin and Landon Trump.
Eggerstedt also applauds those working behind the scenes to make the show a success, including Izzy Chmelik and June Sundin for their work on painting the scenery, Flint Stevenson for his work on the sets and Rick Fuller for operating the sound and light board.
Eggerstedt says the play is different from recent plays selected for the fall production, but that's something cast members like DeGroot enjoy. She likes how this play is not as serious, because it allows the actors to play around a bit more with their characters. Olson adds that it's different than plays Eggerstedt typically directs; this one is a little less wacky with more comedy and absurdity.
Kayla Landry likes being able to play the sassy role of Mrs. Vickers, who gets to yell at Mr. Blackwell. Ninth grader Max Erickson, who plays Hollister the butler, a serious man in his 60s, is confident it will be a good show.
Edith the maid, portrayed by Addison Donkers, is more shy and closer to her own personality. Donkers, a ninth grader, has been enjoying getting a chance to work with other cast members. DeGroot plays Ina, the cook at Worthington Manor, and gets to act angry and annoyed a majority of the time.
"It's a fun thing to come and watch, especially after the year we've had," said DeGroot of the comedy in the show. "It's a great time to come and enjoy a few laughs with the family."