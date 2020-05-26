<&firstgraph>Following Gov. Tim Walz’s announcement two weeks ago to let his stay-at-home order expire and replace it with a “Stay Safe MN” safety regimen, retailers were allowed to start opening last week.
<&firstgraph>The two thrift stores — All Seasons Thrift Shop and SIFT Thrift Store — which have been temporarily closed since mid-March — have since worked quickly to introduce numerous safety measures to ensure the safety of both staff and customers as they reopen.
<&firstgraph>To prepare, Goodhue County and Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) hosted a webinar for Goodhue County businesses to view to learn about health and safety issues with the reopening of businesses. The webinar included presentations from Goodhue County Health & Human Services Deputy Director Mary Heckman, the owner of Red Wing Ace Hardware Troy Daniels and Southeast Minnesota Regional Business Development Manager for Minnesota DEED Natalie Sideriius.
During her presentation, Heckman said that although things are changing daily in the public health world, some of the things that won’t change are going back to the basics, especially since customers and employees want to feel safe when coming back to work and/or doing business with the establishment. Basic safety standards like washing hands, providing hand sanitizer, instructing employees to wash hands frequently, offering hand sanitizer to customers and cleaning and disinfecting areas such as work surfaces and high touch areas. Now, the standard procedures also include preparing and following a COVID-19 preparedness plan.
All Seasons Thrift Shop
<&firstgraph>On May 20, the All Seasons Thrift Shop opened with restricted hours — shorter than usual. Shoppers were reminded with a note saying, “If you have a cold, cough, fever or are feeling ill, please do not enter and expose our employees or other customers.” To ensure social distancing measures are taken, All Seasons Community Services CEO Mary Frutiger said there is a limit of five customers in the building at any time, and children must remain with a parent at all times.
<&firstgraph>Facial masks are “highly” recommended for the safety of employees and the floors are marked with directional arrows to help customers remains 6 feet apart. Customers are also urged to remain behind the line taped on the floor when waiting at the register to check out and to comply with social distancing guidelines. Fruitger also said hand sanitizer is available at the register for customers to use when writing a check or paying with cash. Facilities such as the restroom and fitting room are not available due to sanitation concerns and limited staff.
Frutiger said they ran their COVID-19 plan by Kenyon Police Chief Lee Sjolander, who was “very” supportive of it.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>“We are following recommended guidelines, it will be tough to open with only five in the building, but it will run like this over the next few weeks,” said Frutiger. “We run on a very small paid staff primarily made of volunteers, so we have to be very cautious and open slowly. We are making it happen.”
<&firstgraph>For the last eight weeks, All Seasons Thrift Shop has been accepting donations and received an “outstanding” response from the community.
<&firstgraph>“I would like to extend a personal thank you to every single person who cleaned their closets, house,” said Frutiger. “…It really says something about the community spirit.”
<&firstgraph>Some adults even had their children go through old toys and books to drop off, Frutiger said it got to the point where they were “awestruck” that kids were getting to be involved by dropping the items off too. Frutiger and Administrative Assistant Bonnie Van Ess, the only two workers able to work at the time, would go out after donors dropped off their items to bring them back into the shop.
<&firstgraph>“One gentleman called in a panic because he had all this stuff to donate and he didn’t want to throw it,” said Frutiger of the need for accepting donations. “We need to be here for the community. The community was thrilled to have somewhere to take donations, it gave families something to do. It was amazing from both sides.”
<&firstgraph>Frutiger said the shop will continue to accept community donations of clean useable items at the back door from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only. Monetary donations can be mailed directly to the shop.
SIFT Thrift Store
Owners of SIFT Thrift Store, Doug and Mary Klatt, were also excited to open their doors on Thursday after weeks of being closed.<&firstgraph>
<&firstgraph>Customers will notice some changes to the entrance and other added safety measures after walking in the store for the first time.
<&firstgraph>Doug Klatt said they changed the entry door from the south side of the building to the east side, facing the Kenyon Market. The main door customers are used to use is now only an exit and will keep traffic going in one direction so customers aren’t congregating in that area. Arrows on the floor will encourage one-way-traffic in the aisles and social distancing while inside the store. A table full of hand sanitizer and disinfecting spray/wipes greets customers when they walk in the door. Klatt says customers are invited to set one of the cleaning items in their cart to use as they walk around and leave it at the checkout after they are done. The bottles will then be cleaned and filled after each use.
<&firstgraph>“Masks are optional, I don’t feel we have the right to tell someone they can or can’t wear one, but we encourage it for safety,” said Klatt. “We want people to be safe. The bottom line, main objective here is to keep people safe. It’ll work, little by little.”
<&firstgraph>During the temporary closure, the Klatts kept busy, preparing the inside of the store for safety measures, such as installing a piece of Plexiglas by the register. In the beginning of May, they began posting photos of some the larger furniture items on SIFT’s Facebook page. Interested customers would contact Doug and stop by to pick up the items outside of the store.
<&firstgraph>“That went well,” said Doug of the Facebook sales. “People were very respectful of stuff we set outside, no one bothered it.”
<&firstgraph>Doug said the main thing is that people are comfortable with shopping at SIFT and with what precautions they’ve put in place to keep everyone safe.
<&firstgraph>“Overall it’s a very positive response we’ve gotten,” said Doug of the reopening news. “People are really in need for something uplifting are being in lockdown for three months. They are ready to get out and start life again. We want people to be safe and feel OK in coming here.”