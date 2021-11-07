In Paul Senjem's eyes, Veterans Day is a chance to show respect for all veterans — past, present and future.
"…To have a positive influence for our people who've dedicated parts of their lives to our country, it's a very special day, along with Memorial Day," said Senjem, a Kenyon veteran and chair of Memorial Day events.
Senjem adds its also nice to be able to go in the school and interact with students, and after one year away, he says both school staff and local veterans organizations are eager to get back a sense of normalcy.
All veterans are invited to the Kenyon VFW at 8 a.m. Thursday for rolls and coffee and following the 10 a.m. program to Kenyon-Wanamingo High School for lunch.
This year's program at the school will feature speaker Tyler Kistner, who was an active duty Marines for 10 years and ran for the Minnesota's 2nd District Congressional seat. Serving as part of the Marine Raiders, Senjem says Kistner is still in the Marine Reserves. Due to COVID-19 this year, the VFW, Color Guard and Legion will be unable to hold a program at Kenyon Sunset Home as in years past.
Over in Wanamingo, veterans will head up to the Elementary School between 11:30 a.m. and noon for brunch. The Veterans Day program begins at 1 p.m., and VFW Commander Gary Floan says it will entail the traditional parts. Students will sing a few songs, and the VFW and Honor Guard will present a PowerPoint with a short biography of all veterans on the gym floor. Floan stresses the importance of all veterans in the audience standing to be recognized, as the day is not just for Honor Guard or members of the VFW.
"There's a lot of people that served, and I know a lot won't be there because of work, etc.," said Floan. "We don't come there for the notoriety, we try to represent all local veterans that are there."
Following the program, veterans will line up outside of the door and greet students as they exit the gym. For those who are able and willing, they split up and go to third- and fourth-grade classrooms to talk to students and answer any questions they may have.
Later that evening, the VFW and Honor Guard host the annual Veterans Day Benefit-Pancake Supper. Held from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Wanamingo Community Center. Proceeds from the free-will donation go for memorial maintenance, members in need, local and regional wellness initiatives and annual donations to local nonprofits. Drawings for the gun raffle and cash prizes will also take place at the event.
The Kenyon VFW Auxiliary also look to keep students interested and excited about their patriotism all days, not just on Veterans Day. The organization is again sponsoring the “O Say Can Youth Sing?" VFW Auxiliary national anthem singing contest, “Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue!”
It is an opportunity for youth to share their talent, display their patriotism and express their creativity while singing the "Star Spangled Banner" for a chance to win a $500 national prize. Video entries and signed entry forms are due to the local VFW Auxiliary Post 141 Kenyon by March 31, 2022.
Along with “Get Excited for the Red, White and Blue!” (a national anthem singing contest for youth ages 6 to 16), Scholarship/Youth Activities Chair Carmen Nesseth says the Kenyon VFW and VFW Auxiliary Post 141 support various opportunities like continuing education, Voice of Democracy, Patriots Pen and Young America Creative Patriotic Art Contest.
"We want the Kenyon-Wanamingo area youth to be aware of these contest opportunities and hope they can participate," said Nesseth. Learn more about these opportunities at VFW.org/scholarships.