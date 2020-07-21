The Wanamingo City Council appointed a local man to stand in its stead, part of an effort by Emerald Valley residents to streamline and simplify the neighborhood's rules.
As written, the rules, Emerald Valley residents Howard Moechnig and Luke Swanson say, are preventing potential buyers from getting financing so they can purchase lots in the neighborhood. There have also been concerns over bylaws and agreements relating to all lots, and agreements relating to town home lots due to lack of authority to approve applications by an architectural committee as outlined in the regulations.
At last week's council meeting, Moechnig, Swanson and their attorney suggested Moechnig act as proxy for the city, which owns several lots within the subdivision designated for Torkelson Park. That means Moechnig will attend Wednesday's meeting and vote per the city's instructions in an attempt to change the rules and make the lots marketable.
Proposed changes mean there would be no additional restrictions beyond the city of Wanamingo zoning ordinances and the Minnesota State Building Code.
"In other words, perhaps Emerald Valley will look more like a typical, modern plat without the 'upscale' rules and regulations associated with a golf course type development," they said.
"We want to see it succeed, it's a beautiful area, it'd be nice to see some new houses built down there," said Mayor Ryan Holmes.
If 75% of all owners (79 single-family lot owners and 42 town home lot owners) in the subdivision and attending the meeting agree to the proposed changes, a potential buyer would only need to work with the city to obtain a building permit and build either a single-family home anywhere within the plat or a town home if they choose, within the designated lots of block 1, instead of having the architectural control committee oversee building standards.
Moechnig and Swanson worked with Attorney James Burkhardt to put together proposed changes in or to modify the bylaws, agreements relating to all lots and agreements relating to town home lots. The restated documents boil down to the following changes:
1. All lots within the plat will be simply subject to the rules, regulations and ordinances of the city of Wanamingo as opposed to an architectural control committee from the plat owners, building standards and certain prohibitions on activities within the plat. The construction of buildings within the plat and the use of properties within the plat would be dictated by the rules, regulations and ordinances of the city, like any plat within the city is.
2. Specifically related to block 1 (except lots 33-36, block 1) which are designated town home lots, while town home construction would still be permitted, single-family homes would now be permitted within that block as well.