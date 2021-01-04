Although it's a given that the COVID-19 pandemic made 2020 a memorable year for not only local residents, but those across the world, countless other newsworthy stories filled the pages of The Kenyon Leader this year.
From bringing each other together through events like photo shoots and reverse parades, members of the community battled the bumps in the road, looking for a sense of normalcy and to give others something to look forward to. Even before the pandemic began, local folks accomplished goals: earning statewide honors and selecting a candidate to lead the school district through some difficult changes. There was always truly something positive in the works, despite the fast-paced changes simultaneously taking place.
What follows is a list of the most read stories in The Kenyon Leader in 2020.
1. Bringing families, communities together, one front-porch photo at a time
In a time where their photo sessions and scheduled events were on hold, photographers across the world, like Bailey Ament of Ament Photography in Kenyon, took part in a project widely known as “The Front Steps Project” as a way to bring local communities together in March.
Specific to the Kenyon region, Ament asked clients to donate funds to be put to area businesses like The Kenyon Bar and Grill and Che Che’s Lunchera which provided free lunches for school-aged children during school closures at the time.
After Ament noticed “The Front Steps Project” on a friend’s photography page, she began thinking of ways to bring that idea to her community and branch out into documenting the whole town of Kenyon and what its residents are going through.
Since people were cooped up inside of their homes, Ament made sure residents knew it wasn't a “typical get dressed up and pose for the photographer session.” She encouraged residents to stand outside in their pajamas and slippers if that’s what they want to do and to let children pick out their own outfits, whatever each person decides to do is OK with her as long as they are just being themselves.
“Everyone’s been really great,” said Ament of the feedback from the project at the time. “It’s a huge thing for me [as a photographer] to make people feel good about themselves and give them a reason to smile.”
2. Mayo Clinic Health System permanently closes its clinic in Kenyon
In October, Mayo Clinic Health System announced the permanent closure of its clinics in Blooming Prairie and Kenyon at the end of the 2020. The two part-time clinics had been temporarily closed since March to allow staff to work at its main location to meet a higher patient demand.
Given that announcement, Kenyon city leaders reached out to Mayo to discuss plans moving forward. Mayo representatives Jason Wray-Raabolle and Ilaya Hopkins opened the door to other healthcare options during a presentation at the Nov. 10 Kenyon City Council work session, though the council expressed concern over the loss of an on-site facility.
After Mayo’s presentation on viable options — telemedicine, video visits, remote monitoring, advanced care at home, a mobile clinic and a community paramedic — the city can take part in, City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said there were some good options that the community could look at. He also said one of the city’s difficulties remains the uncertainty over the steps Mayo will realistic consider.
At the Council's December meeting, Kenyon Senior Living Managing Agent Chris Knoll said Kenyon Senior Living's goal is to have a new provider go into that space. Knowing that the city has that same goal he feels confident between both entities they would be able to accomplish that.
3. 27 years after he started, Wanamingo resident publishes his book
When Jon Syverson wrote and published his first book in April, he felt a sense of accomplishment he never once envisioned for himself.
The Wanamingo resident’s book, “Choice” started out as an idea from 1993, while on his way back to Brainerd after visiting his children. He began writing it 27 years ago and reached 200 pages of handwritten-content, but became discouraged and threw his work in the trash after reading a book by American author Dean Koontz.
“I was disillusioned enough that I wasn’t going to do it again and was just going to let it go,” said Syverson of his attempts. “It sat that way until this winter…This was my first time at writing, other than my first attempt in 1993, this time I’m happy with what I wrote.”
“Choice,” based on a concept of Syverson’s own creation, is a murder mystery with a sci-fi twist, which challenges readers to determine how a suspect of a crime can be in two places simultaneously. As a detective and his team sift through the evidence, they discover three facts that conflict with the laws of physics.
Among his feelings of accomplishment and joy, Syverson says that writing the book brought him out of a depression.
4. Celebrating the Fourth with Kenyon parade, Wanamingo fireworks
While those in the Wanamingo and surrounding areas weren't able to celebrate Independence Day with the good food and entertainment they’ve become accustomed to, traditional event-goers still had something to look forward to — fireworks, honoring the country and special to this year’s festivities: a parade in Kenyon.
The one-time event mirrored Kenyon's Memorial Day parade, with the parade brought to the community of Kenyon, instead of the community gathering to watch the parade.
During Wanamingo’s May City Council meeting, the council voted to cancel/scale back a number events/activities traditionally held over its five-day Fourth of July celebration. Social distancing guidelines and limits on gathering ordered by Gov. Tim Walz would’ve made it difficult to hold the usual celebration.
The fireworks show, one of the city’s most well-attended events, launched at dusk and ended the evening on a high note.
5. Held's Hellstern featured as extraordinary Minnesota bus driver
To acknowledge the bus driver shortage school districts in the state are facing, the Minnesota School Bus Operator Association set out to identify drivers coming from a unique background in the beginning of the year. After the MSBOA reached out to Held Bus Service, Lorin Pohlman identified and interviewed two of Held’s drivers, one who was Dave Hellstern.
Hellstern was recognized at the School Bus Driver Appreciation Day press conference Feb. 26. MSBOA officials felt his emotion-driven story was compelling.
He drives an early morning route with the van, along with an afternoon bus route on a daily basis. Hellstern enjoys being able to receive the opportunity to give back to the community, something he wasn’t able to achieve with his demanding career. He also finds connections to the industry in other ways, since he rode a bus every day to school until he graduated high school and always appreciated his drivers.
“It’s been fun, it’s very part-time,” said Hellstern. “I enjoy the camaraderie of the group, and being the rookie. There’s no end of resources.”
Pohlman writes in Hellstern’s story submitted to the MSBOA, “Dave’s faith is strong, and he describes being a school bus driver [as] ‘living out [his] gratefulness for [his] bus driver as a rider, many years back.’ I guess what goes around, comes around!”
6. Local 4-H clubs continue to prepare for the fair, serve the community amid obstacles
In late April, as 4-H clubs continued to prepare their projects for the Goodhue County fair, they also helped out in their communities amid the social distancing obstacles.
Holden Hi-Lites Club Leader Dana Ostertag said 4-H’ers in her club were staying busy by helping the community.
Families, such as the Douvilles made and donated over 100 masks to nursing homes and those in need. Ostertag also said several families volunteered to clean up ditches nearby.
Other Holden Hi-Lites 4-H members spent more hours of their day in the barn or working livestock. Ostertag said many 4-H’ers invested a lot of time and/or money into their projects prior to the pandemic.
Member Cody Ostertag said his cattle gave him something to do on a daily basis. While he was eager to get to his next cattle show, he understood showing livestock is so much more than the show ring, as owning livestock comes with a lot of responsibility, hard work, determination and enjoyment.
Prior to the pandemic, Aspelund Ever-Readies 4-H Club Leader Amanda Armstrong said the club had planned to put together Easter baskets to donate to elderly residents in the area who don’t often get out of the house. The club found a way to deliver the donated items to the residents in May Day baskets filled with a reusable tote for storage, a deck of cards, a couple pairs of socks, crossword books, a jigsaw puzzle, a hand towel, a blanket and some candy. Donated items were taken to Holden Church where the Armstrong family packaged them.
“The club members thought of the goods to put in the baskets and many families in the club donated the items,” said Armstrong. “We had a cupid’s auction back in February where our club was to donate items (baked goods, canned pickles, small livestock items like halters or combs) to auction off to others in the club. It is always a fun time as the kids are doing the bidding! This is our fundraiser, so we have money to do community service projects throughout the year.”
Throughout the year, the Aspelund Ever-Readies take part in many community service projects like making tie blankets for the Ronald McDonald House, collecting toys for Toys for Tots, adopting a local family for Christmas and making holiday cards for Kenyon Senior Living residents. During March, members donated nonperishable food to the local food shelf.
7. Job change has Kenyon Senior Living director closing one chapter
Whether you’ve “never not known” Chelsea Kalal, or gotten to know her over the last 10 years, her caring, compassionate personality is just one of the many qualities that stand out to those who have become acquainted with the Kenyon native.
After nearly 10 years working at Kenyon Senior Living, Kalal, who filled the roles as campus administrator and director of development, officially ended her tenure at KSL on Sept. 23. She moved onto a position that not only brought her closer to her home and family, but also allowed her to continue to grow in her long-term care career.
Although Emily Quam, one of Kalal’s coworkers, was saddened by the news of Kalal’s departure, she was excited for her and the next steps in her career.
“I am very honored to have worked with Chelsea for nearly 10 years,” said Quam. “The compassion and care that she brings is beyond compare.”
Quam says Kalal has always been there for not only her, but also other staff, when they have an issue, even if it isn’t work-related. In her opinion, Kalal has never treated KSL as simply a job, it has been part of her home and her family. Even on her wedding day, Quam says she was busy checking her work emails and checking on the residents.
In September, Kalal admitted the last six months have been super challenging, especially in an industry that’s always changing. One thing she’s learned throughout the process is to be patient, and take it day after day, because there’s no definite answer on what’s coming the next day.
8. Boysen selected as K-W's new superintendent/elementary principal
In a unanimous vote, Bryan Boysen was selected in to fill the dual role of superintendent/elementary principal at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, following a May 5 School Board meeting.
Boysen took the place of interim Superintendent David Thompson and elementary principal Katy Scheurman July 1.
Boysen previously served as an elementary principal at Jackson County Central Schools, an elementary special education/EBD teacher at Austin Public Schools, an elementary and 7-12 social studies teacher at New Dominion School-Gerard Academy in Austin, a preschool and special education teacher at Lyle Public Schools and was a third-grade student teacher at Vilseck Elementary School in Germany.
Overall, Boysen’s experience in administration as both an elementary principal and superintendent strengthened his selection to fill the dual role.
Since 2019's operating levy failed, previous experience in making budget reductions and passing operating levies were listed as highly important in the job posting. Boysen’s experience in passing a levy, reducing the number of special education students from 36% to 24% and committing to students of all levels, made him the best candidate for the district.
With 2020's operating levy failure, Boysen's past experience in budget reductions will be vital in 2021 as the district braces for another round of budget cuts.
9. 'Gone but not forgotten,' remembering Memorial Day amid restrictions
Traditionally in local communities, Memorial Day is remembered with a parade, a ceremony, a breakfast or program sponsored by members of the local American Legion Post, VFW Post, Color Guard and/or Honor Guard.
With the unprecedented circumstances due to the pandemic, commanders, presidents and members were forced to think of a unique way to honor fallen soldiers without encouraging large groups of people to gather together — forcing a break in tradition.
While Kenyon and Wanamingo took slightly different approaches to ensure the sacrifices of America’s fallen heroes were commemorated, both shared a goal of ensuring the day didn't go by unnoticed.
In Wanamingo, some VFW and Honor Guard members assembled at the POW/MIA Memorial and Riverside Park for two short programs and the placing roses on the memorial, a rifle salute, playing of taps, lowering and raising the colors to full staff, reciting of the Pledge of Allegiance, honor roll of the fallen and dropping a rose in the river.
A Memorial Day parade processed around the neighborhoods of Kenyon, followed by a short program at the Veterans Memorial Park. Eleven additional veterans were recognized by flags along the sidewalk of the park.
10. Bringing everyone to a happier place, one sidewalk chalk drawing a day
By creating various chalk drawings on sidewalks outside her apartment building, Abby Brown used the art form as an outlet for herself and a happy surprise for those lucky enough to come upon one her masterpieces.
Over several weeks in July, Brown hit the sidewalks with her containers of sidewalk chalk, soft pastels, charcoal, sponges, chalkboard erasers and gardening gloves to create various characters, animals, landscapes and designs, in hopes of brightening another’s day.
The content of Brown’s work ranges from “The Very Hungry Caterpillar” drawn by City Hall to Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street, messages of encouragement, flowers and a mermaid to a loon and a monkey.
One of her favorite creations was a hummingbird next to two, delicate pink flowers. Some of those ideas stem from coloring book pages, suggestions from others or from Brown’s imagination.
“It’s kind of a calming thing to sit outside and draw something,” said Brown. “A lot of people are stuck in their houses, fighting depression because they are sitting in their houses and it could put a smile on their face, and then then may take it home and do something fun, kind of like paying it forward. It takes us all to a happier place.”