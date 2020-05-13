Kenyon-Wanamingo High/Middle School Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher and Band Director present "wonderful" news from the K-W Music Department.
"Congratulations to Kenyon-Wanamingo sophomore Arin Kyllo and junior Katie Van Epps who were selected for the Minnesota All-State Music Ensembles," wrote Schumacher and Larson in a press release.
Kyllo will be singing alto II in the Soprano/Alto Choir, while Van Epps will be playing flute in the Concert Band.
Schumacher and Larson state the Minnesota Music Educators Association (MMEA) All-State program is the "most prestigious" honor for high school musicians, adding that the audition process is "rigorous" and "highly" competitive.
"Only the very best of the best musicians are selected," said Schumacher and Larson. "We are so proud of these two for their dedication to their craft and their pursuit of excellence. We know they will represent Kenyon-Wanamingo in the best possible way!"
Arin is the daughter of Mandi Kyllo-Lunde of Kenyon and Todd Kyllo of Stewartville. She has previously sung in the ACDA of MN 9th-10th grade honor choir and this will be her first year in All-State. She also currently sings in the Concert Choir of Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota.
Katie is the daughter of Scott and Sarah Van Epps of Kenyon. This is her second year of performing with the All State ensembles. Last year she played flute in the Symphonic Band. Van Epps studies privately with Jill Mahr in Northfield and has performed as a soloist with the Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra. She also has been a member of the Greater Twin Cities Youth Orchestra (GTCYO) and the South Eastern Minnesota Youth Orchestra (SEMYO).
"We are proud of the All State tradition we have had in the Kenyon-Wanamingo Music Program! Students continue to embrace the challenge of working towards excellence," concluded Schumacher and Larson.
While the week-long camp this August has been canceled, plans are in the works for a music camp and public performance in February, 2021.