The term “front-line heroes” conjures images of nurses and law enforcement.
While the role first responders and medical professionals in our communities played over the last 18 months is undeniably important, there’s another group of heroes that cannot go unrecognized: the grocery store staff.
Individuals who stocked, bagged and delivered groceries were among the first to be called “essential employees” throughout the country. Grocery stores remained open during the shutdowns as the people employed by the stores continually put their lives at risk by manning the front of the line, ensuring everyone was able to get their food and other necessities.
That is why the community is saying “thank you” in the biggest way they know.
On Wednesday, the Steele County Free Fair will host the “Celebrate Our Front Line Heroes” concert, opening up the grandstand show free for everyone and providing an opportunity to thanks all of those who served their communities throughout the pandemic. The night will feature Jason Pritchett, an up and coming country music artist who was featured as a finalist on the second season of America’s Got Talent. Opening for Pritchett will be Owatonna native Travis Thamert. The concert begins at 7 p.m.
While it’s important to acknowledge the nurses and police officers, fair organizers made it clear that every single person who helped one another through a difficult time is recognized.
“It’s about the clerks at the grocery stores and the people who checked in on each other’s mental health,” said Jim Abbe, who sits on the grandstand committee for the fair following the announcement of the free event. “It is for all the people in Steele County and our guests.”
While the management team at Owatonna’s Hy-Vee, one of the sponsors of the free event, where excited to be a part of something that will show their appreciation for their staff, they also admit to being a bit stupefied at the idea of being called a hero. Also sponsoring the concert are Camping World, Townsquare Media and Godfather’s Pizza.
“We were just doing our jobs,” said Randy Ritts, the district store director. “We just were trying to help our customers one day at a time.”
Store Operations Manager Randy Pirkl recalled the day he was in the store and saw four, 52-foot shelves without a single thing on it, while Health Market Manager Susie Rogotzke simply remembers being afraid.
“It was scary,” she said pointedly. “We knew we were being exposed.”
The entire team, however, remembers seeing the teenagers on staff show up day after day for work, usually with smiles on their faces — albeit under their masks.
“For some of these kids, this was their first jobs,” said Charlie Wellinghoff, a sales rep for the store. “I suppose they didn’t know any different, it was just another day to them.”
Pharmacy Manager Lori Orchard fondly remembers helping a teenage boy stock the feminine hygiene aisle, something he had never had to do before.
“These young kids really stepped up,” she said. “So many of them ended up working in departments they never had before — we all had to help out in various places.”
Added Ritts: “I don’t think they truly realize the impact they had on the community. We’re happy to have [the concert] as a way to say thank you to them.”
It is the attitude and high spirit that inspired not only the management team, but the very entertainer who is preparing to celebrate everything they’ve done next week.
“It’s pretty incredible to know that in a world and a country so full of dissension, turmoil and strife there are still good people out there,” Pritchett said. “Today’s teenagers and that whole generation understand the importance of stepping up to the plate, knowing that their city and their county needed them, that their elderly neighbors needed them. They heard the call to action and the made it happen — it’s great.”
The free concert will also be a fundraising opportunity for the United Way of Steele County and Community Pathways of Steele County.
Along with the free concert, there will be seven drawings for cash prizes during the night. As people enter the grandstand, they will be given a raffle ticket for the drawings — no purchase necessary. Five people will win $100, one will win $200, and the winner of the grand prize will receive $300 plus two tickets to each remaining grandstand show during fair week.