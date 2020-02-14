In Tanya Short's kindergarten class, the "Kiss the Frog" game was a popular hit with the students, where they were challenged to stick their lips on the lips of the frog, while blindfolded. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
One other activity Tanya Short's kindergarten class was able to participate in was making a butterfly, featuring their hand prints as the wing's design. Pictured are Marshall and Ava, uniting their painted hands together. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
While the "Kiss the Frog" game itself was popular among the kindergartners, the pieces itself, especially the lips labeled with their names, brought along even more fun. Pictured from left, Dominick and Hank. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
Seventh through 12-graders participate in one of of the Class Olympic activities, where they ran around the circle in the middle of the gym, and raced to climb through their partner's legs to grab a volleyball to stay in the game. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
Seventh and eighth-graders compete against each other in the tug-of-war. The seventh-graders would end up winning that match, placing fifth overall in the Class Olympics, 150 points behind the winning 11th-grade team. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
The Bots in Shining Armour robotics team demonstrates the robot they built at the Snow Week Pepfest. The robot is designed to shoot objects through it, which is one of the challenges they received in the beginning of the season. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
Valentine's Day was celebrated in several different ways Friday. At Kenyon Sunset Home, a Valentine's Day kling and queen were crowned to reign over the Valentine's Day Party held later that afternoon.
At Kenyon Sunset Home, residents voted on who they wished to be crowned. There was also a Valentine's card drop-box for members of the community interested in giving valentines to the residents of the Kenyon Senior Living Campus.
Over at Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School, students celebrated with classroom parties. Tanya Short's kindergarten class made crafts, ate snacks and played "Kiss the Frog," all while having lots of fun.
Seventh through 12th-graders spent the day celebrating in a different fashion, since the school's Snow Week celebrations overlapped with the Valentine's Day holiday.
All week long, the high school students participated in dress-up days and various activities to celebrate Snow Week.
On Friday, students were asked to wear Valentine's Day colors, and some students in each grade competed against each other in class Olympics. K-W's FCCLA also sold carnations throughout the day, which is one of the organizations fundraisers. Some of the different events were tug-of-war, Hungry-Hungry hippos, half-court shots and another activity that tested students speed and agility.
To wrap-up the Snow Week celebration, there was a pepfest in the gym, where the girls and boys basketball, wrestling and robotics teams shared important milestones of their seasons.
The Bots in Shining Armour - 3848 also demonstrated the robot they built, which was designed to shoot baskets.