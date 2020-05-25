Even though many Memorial Day services looked a little different this year, the meaning behind the holiday was shining through the clouds on a gloomy, rainy day.

Roses are placed on POW/MIA memorial during Wanamingo's Memorial Day remembrance. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

It was vital to the local American Legion, VFW, Honor Guard and Color Guard members to hold a remembrance Monday, so modified parades and shortened ceremonies replaced traditional speeches and services. Members of the community still gathered  — from a safe distance — to honor the fallen.

(Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

The weather posed a threat of the outdoor programs in Kenyon and Wanamingo, but breaks in the heavy rain allowed both towns to hold its programs and parade as originally planned.

Wanamingo VFW and Honor Guard members solute while taps is played at the first program of the morning. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
Ron Friedrich holds a rose before the program at Riverside Park in Wanamingo begins. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

Some Wanamingo VFW and Honor Guard members assembled at the Wanamingo Veterans Memorial to place roses on the POW/MIA memorial, perform the 21-gun rifle salute, play taps and lower and raise the colors to full staff. A similar program followed at Riverside Park, with the addition of Wanamingo Boy Scout Troop 76 members Ben Dierks and Gunner Carlstrom leading the Pledge of Allegiance and Scoutmaster Ron Friedrich and Holly Carlstrom placing two roses in the river to remember those lost at sea. An honor roll of the five fallen soldiers from the area or originally from the area who died in the last year was also read. Those five soldiers are Dick Myron, Orville Lexvold, Harlan Bjugan, Geroy Carlson and Robert Bird. A rifle salute and taps concluded the program.  

All in attendance recite the Pledge of Allegiance led by Wanamingo Boy Scout Troop 76 members Ben Dierks and Gunner Carlstrom at the Memorial Day program. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
Holly Carlstrom and Ron Friedrich walk towards the river to place roses in the river as a remembrance to those lost at sea. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
Wanamingo VFW and Honor Guard members perform the rifle solute at Riverside Park on Monday. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
Larry VanDeWalker raises the flag to full staff. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

At both sites, Wanamingo VFW Quamme Post #186 Commander Gary Floan thanked those who took the time out of their day to attend the short programs. 

"The programs will be short, but honorable," said Floan during the first program. "Especially in times like this, we can't ignore their special day. They fought for our liberty, we can't forget about it."

Kenyon's Memorial Day parade was led by the Kenyon Police Department. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

Kenyon's Memorial Day parade took on a new route this year to accommodate social distancing for parade goers. Parade participants gathered in the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School parking lot and went down Sixth Street, to Forest Street, to Fourth Street and along State Street passed Kenyon Senior Living Center. The parade then crossed over Gunderson Boulevard, stayed on State Street, went down to First Street and several streets before ending up at Kenyon Veterans Park for a brief ceremony to honor the recently fallen.

A smile and wave goes a long way. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
Cars and golf carts were decorated for the Memorial Day parade on Monday. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
A rifle solute also took place at the Kenyon Veterans Memorial on Monday morning. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

It was led by the Kenyon Police Department, followed by members of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, Conrad Osthum VFW Post #141 and Joseph A Gates American Legion Post #78 in both vehicles and golf carts. Other members of the community joined the parade by decorating their golf carts/vehicles with patriotic decor, including American flags. The Kenyon Volunteer Ambulance and Fire Department also took part in the parade.  

A trailer with a handful of Kenyon's Legion, VFW and Color Guard members passes through during the beginning of the parade. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
Golf carts were used as a popular form of transportation on Monday, both for parade participants and parade go-ers. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
Several of the golf carts had American flags placed on the back or front. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)
Some parade participants also made signs to express their gratitude for those who have served. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

Kenyon-Wanamingo Band members Arin Kyllo and Aisha Ramirez played taps at both programs in Wanamingo, and at Kenyon's program following the parade through town.

Arin Kyllo and Aisha Ramirez play taps during the Kenyon Memorial Day program. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

The 13 soldiers who died this last year were honored with an individual flag placed along the sidewalk of the Veterans Memorial. Those soldiers are Dwight Boomgaarden, Howard Ronken, Leo Erickson, Gordy Anderson, Doug Haggerty, David Musgjerd, Leif Gunhus, Don Gifford, Dave Becher, Jim Schoberg, Gary Wolkenhauer and Wayne Medcraft. A rifle salute and taps concluded the program.  

13 flags line the sidewalk of the Veterans Memorial in Kenyon, to honor those who have passed away in the last year. (Michelle Vlasak/The Kenyon Leader)

