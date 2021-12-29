After a challenging year filled with unknowns, cancellations and unprecedented circumstances, local residents were eager to get back to tradition in 2021.
From school events, like prom, graduation and homecoming; to town festivals in Kenyon and Wanamingo; to organizations hosting in-person events and celebrations as in previous years. A turn back to tradition, 2021 was also a time for growth and new opportunities, as longtime Police Chief Lee Sjolander made the decision to retire and the long-awaited operating levy at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools passed.
What follows is a list of the top stories in The Kenyon Leader in 2021.
If you live or work in the community of Kenyon, there’s a good chance you’ve shared a conversation or two with Lee Sjolander.
Sjolander, who began working in Kenyon in 1995 as a part-time police officer and announced his retirement May 1, was well known for his one-on-one approach as an officer. On Aug. 1, Sjolander finished his last shift as Kenyon police chief, a position he held for 14 years.
The Austin native has since began the next chapter of his life, filled with plans of camping, going on trips and spending some well-deserved time with his family. He plans to continue helping people, just as he did throughout his career, by serving as a school paraprofessional.
Wanamingo resident Jeff Sjoblom was selected as the next Kenyon Police Chief by the city after an interview process that took place at the end of July. His first day on the job as police chief was Aug. 23.
Sjoblom, who graduated from Cannon Falls High School in 1997, has been a Goodhue County Sheriff’s deputy for 14 years. He served as a patrol officer for seven of those years. During that time, he was an instructor for the driver’s awareness class, which gives drivers a second chance to take a class instead of going on record for getting a ticket.
He looks forward to continuing to build relationships and getting to know the community.
The body of the man found Dec. 31 in a burned vehicle parked outside of a home north of Kenyon that also burned was identified Jan. 22.
The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Cory Lee Cassidy, 36, of Dodge Center, according to a release from the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office.
The medical examiner indicated accidental carbon monoxide asphyxiation as the likely cause of Cassidy’s death. During the investigation, the Sheriff’s Office has reportedly found nothing to indicate foul play.
The investigation indicates the fire started in the area of the vehicle and spread to the home, but the cause of the fire is unknown and the house was deemed a total loss.
The Kenyon Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the 45000 block of Hwy. 56 Blvd. in Holden Township north of town about 6:14 p.m Dec. 31. The home’s owners and all who lived there were accounted for, according to a previous release from Goodhue County Sheriff Marty Kelly.
For most in the state of Minnesota, this year was the worst drought in 10 to 30 years. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources indicates a major drought overtook Minnesota during 2021, as dry weather combined with above-normal temperatures across the state.
Communities across the state reported low river and lake levels, crop stress and increasing risk of wildfires. Extended drought conditions resulted in the worsening of corn and soybean conditions over the growing season.
Despite the dry conditions, many area farmers felt southeastern Minnesota was more fortunate when it comes to rain than other areas of the state.
The dry weather caused some kernels to be smaller and thinner than normal, and the ears themselves weren’t as long, variables which equate to a lower yield. Though the soybeans were small in some cases, late summer rains helped the yield.
While the region’s farmers may be more fortunate than other areas of the state/country, some pockets of areas weren’t as lucky to get the essential rains the southern Minnesota region received. For Scott Androli, a farmer located south of Kenyon, this was by far the driest June and July he’s seen since he started farming almost 26 years ago. Between June 1 and the end of August, Androli said his area only got 3.5 inches, whereas areas west of him had gotten two to three times that amount.
Region’s farmers swung into the harvest season with favorable test weights and yields amid the dry season. Many Rice County farmers noticed the impact, as yields were around or above average.
David Estrem, who farms between Nerstrand and Dennison, said the growing season for that area, stretching in Rice and Goodhue counties, was also dry, but timely rains helped move the crops along. He said the yields were looking average, and even above average in some cases. He, too, was surprised with how high the yields were coming in considering the dry conditions they grew in.
After having to cancel/modify festivities last year, committee members were excited to host a variety of events for people to participate in and enjoy time with one another.
The city of Wanamingo started off the season with its annual Fourth of July events which included things like a parade, fireworks, music, games and a volleyball tournament.
Prior to the celebration, residents looked forward to bringing people together from places far and wide, and seeing everyone out and about.
Crowds also gathered in various locations in Kenyon at the end of August to enjoy a mix of old and new Rose Fest events.
Weekend festivities began Thursday with a wrestling event hosted by the Kenyon Volunteer Fire Department and concluded with a closing ceremony for the Field of Flags fundraiser by the Kenyon Color Guard Sunday.
In between was also a car cruise-in, pedal tractor pull, garage sales, pop-up tours at Gunderson House, a 5K, golf tournament, bingo, live music, Rose Fest Regatta, a parade and live music during the four-day celebration.
Jean Hiner, resident of Kenyon since 1952 and two-year resident June Axelson both agreed on their favorite Rose Fest event — the parade. Judging by the groups of people scattered along the parade route, many others may have shared the same opinion.
The local communities also hosted traditional Christmas time events the first week in December with visits with Santa, a tree lighting ceremony, scavenger hunts and a chance to support local businesses.
While the last year and a half have been far from ordinary, school officials and students hoped for more consistency this school year. From seniors, to freshman, students were most looking forward to in-person learning opportunities prior to September.
Ninth grader Tanner Hedeen was especially excited to begin his high school years in person with his friends. Along with participating in extracurriculars like football, basketball and baseball, Hedeen is looking forward to spending a full year in school, without online learning.
Though feeling a little bittersweet, seniors Abby DeGroot and Kayla Landry were eager to tackle their year of lasts together. For Landry, who hopes to be a biology teacher, she was looking forward to taking all of her science classes, while DeGroot, interested in becoming a home economics teacher, was excited for her foods classes.
DeGroot was also anticipating events like homecoming and Snoball. Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools kicked off Homecoming Week in October with a Monday coronation, where 2021 King John Smith and Queen Stella Rechtzigel were crowned.
After eight years of planning and discussion, members of the community and Kenyon High School alumni neared closer to their goal of adding a monument on the boulevard of the former Kenyon High and Grade School site.
KHS Monument Committee members Kevin Anderson and Mary Danielson-Gates were joined by architectural designer Julie Praus and First Lutheran Church Pastor Julie Rogness for a groundbreaking ceremony July 21 at the site of the future monument.
Sod was removed from the site July 14, and the committee now awaits work from the contractor to be completed. Since the demolition of the Kenyon High School and Grade School building in 2013, a group of community members/alumni have been dedicated to establishing a permanent monument in recognition of the Kenyon schools and their importance to their community.
The committee entered into a 10-year lease with First Lutheran Church to erect a school remembrance with pediments saved from the original building. The KHS monument will be located near where the original building stood on Forest Street, in the green space on the northwest side of the church parking lot. The monument is made up of parts of the columns, the egg and scroll and pavers that will surround the area. Five plaques will be affixed to the back of the monument to tell the stories from the first schools built to the ones currently existing.
It was designed to sit off on an angle, as opposed to parallel with the street, so when viewers look at the monument they see the former school site off in the distance. The monument will also include a green space for a time to refresh and regenerate, to honor those who went before and educate students who continue to do so. Members also anticipate it will help teach area youth about the history of their community.
Footings for the pillars placed in the Kenyon High School monument were put in Aug. 6. The following week, brickwork began and pillars were placed.
While the project is off and running, Kenyon historian and KHS Monument Committee publicist Kevin Anderson says donations are still needed and appreciated.
Members of the Kenyon VFW, Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, Kenyon Police Department, Kenyon Fire Department, Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office and the community gathered at 10:03 a.m. the time (Eastern) when the last plane, Flight 93, crashed in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, 20 years before, on Sept. 11.
A memorial service was organized in honor of the 20th anniversary of 9/11 for the first time in Kenyon.
Honor Guard Chaplain Gwen Buckingham delivered both the invocation and benediction, focusing on encouraging the assembly to continue to hold those who have survived in prayer and those who have fallen close.
Mayor Doug Henke introduced speaker Steve Sviggum to the crowd, and said he is not only a former state representative, but he’s also very proud of his Kenyon roots.
Sviggum described the fact of over 3,000 Americans being killed that day, on American soil, as a shot that rang deep in each and every person. Though a time of sorrow and fear, it was also a time that brought people together. Sviggum said it highlighted the shared love of country, and all hopes and promises, with freedom and liberty reigning as most important.
Following the raising of flags representing the local fire and police departments by Fire Chief Lee Skillestad and Police Chief Jeff Sjoblom, Henke reminded attendees to be thankful for the local first responders.
Kenyon Veterans Color Guard President and VFW Post 141 Commander Mac McDonald narrated as members of the Color Guard placed a wreath to honor the fallen, followed by the singing of “Amazing Grace” from the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Choir. The choir also sang the national anthem at the beginning of the program.
The program concluded with a rifle salute, playing of taps by Arin Kyllo and the song “Where Were You (When the World Stopped Turning)” by Alan Jackson.
The American Library Association‘s theme for this year’s National Library Week (April 4-10) promoted the idea that libraries extend far beyond the four walls of a building.
Kenyon Public Library Director Michelle Otte said libraries offer its patrons many digital services that can be accessed from the comfort of their homes, whether it be an e-book, e-audio book or digital magazine. Throughout the pandemic, Otte believed staff have proven that libraries are an asset to the community.
Staff, she said, have been instrumental in helping residents sign up for unemployment benefits, register for Social Security after retirement, track stimulus payments, and provide books and movies for entertainment and educational purposes throughout the pandemic. The library also strengthened its wireless internet signal while the building was closed to the public, but has been able to retain the same signal strength since reopening the building.
Looking back on the past year, Otte said the driving force in adapting to provide services to patrons is because libraries are community-oriented.
Since libraries serve the public by meeting their needs, Otte said the residents made it clear they wanted and needed library services during the pandemic, so the staff set out to do their best to provide services as safely/normally as possible during this time.
Local resident Rhana Olson, a Kenyon Public Library patron since 6 years old, finds the library a wonderful asset to town.
From the youngest patrons to the oldest, Otte said libraries are an important component to any community and provide valuable services like literacy and social programs, books and movies for education or entertainment.
Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 is a day to remember for the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District.
Voters approved a $950 per pupil increase to the district’s general education revenue by a vote of 995 to 549 in November, with one blank ballot. The school district will receive $645.32 per student in additional revenue through local property taxes.
It was the third time in three years school officials asked voters to replace the operating levy with a higher one. Last fall, 62% of voters said no to the larger operating levy. The referendum asked voters to revoke the district’s existing operating levy of $296 per pupil, and to replace that authorization one that’s $800 per pupil, $46 under the state average. Over the last year and a half, the K-W School Board has actively made reductions in staffing and activities as the budget demands, equating to $800,000.
This fall, 64% of voters said yes to the larger operating levy.
The estimated tax impact for a homeowner of a $200,000 home in the district is approximately $17 per month or $298 a year. The authorization will be effective in 2022 and applicable for ten years.
Now that Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools voters have approved additional funding for district operations, the School Board needs to decide how to best allocate the dollars.
Discussions among board members about developing a strategic plan and prioritizing the district’s needs began at their Nov. 8 work session, following the canvassing of votes from the Nov. 2 election.
K-W Business Manager Aimee Lake talked about some things to keep in mind until levy funding — projected at $430,000 — is available in November 2022. Lake recommended setting some funds aside to help build the district’s reserves, and, she said, there are a lot of things the board needs to consider.
A number of projects have been put on the back burner over the years, especially with building maintenance in areas like the parking lot, said Superintendent Bryan Boysen. He also suggested that the board could also think about programming and how to enhance and expand course offerings.
The Board opted to put together a list of priorities, and develop a new strategic plan on how to best prioritize spending needs.
Since February 2020, Mayo Clinic Health System representatives and Kenyon city leaders had been discussing alternative options for health care in the community. The COVID-19 pandemic sped up the plans for exploring other health care options following Mayo’s decision to permanently close two of its part-time clinics in Blooming Prairie and Kenyon last fall.
Mayo’s mobile health clinic began providing services in Kenyon June 28. Operating on a part-time basis, the mobile clinic stops at Central Farm Service’s parking lot every other week on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The mobile unit includes two exam rooms, an on-site laboratory, pharmacy services and is Americans with Disabilities Act compliant.
At a previous discussion earlier in the year, Kenyon City Council members expressed concerned over some members of the community navigating the challenges virtual visits can present. With a mobile clinic, the unit has both the technology and the equipment to connect patients virtually through video appointments with Mayo experts. Mayo officials hope the mobile unit will help bridge the gap with those who don’t have internet or are unsure of using the technology.
On July 29, the Northfield Hospital Board approved a lease that would allow Northfield Hospital + Clinic to operate a primary care clinic at Kenyon Sunset Home, the site of former Kenyon Mayo Clinic, which closed permanently in December 2020.
The lease would be for two years, with an option for two additional two-year periods, at a cost of $44,604 per year.
The Kenyon Clinic opened Oct. 18, with family nurse practitioner Chris Werner as the lead.
NH+C officials prepared the building that houses its new primary clinic throughout the month of August and September. The full-time clinic operates with both day and evening hours.
Care provided at the new clinic includes: injuries, illnesses, preventative health, check-ups and annual physicals, disease prevention and health maintenance, chronic disease management, well child care, care for the elderly and patient and community education.