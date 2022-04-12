Easter egg hunts are an age-old tradition for many, whether families put together their own hunt or attend a community-planned hunt.
In Kenyon, kids will be able to gather Easter eggs alongside their siblings and friends like in years past.
Kenyon Parks and Recreation, and Kenyon Commercial Club (formerly Kenyon Area Business Association) members sponsor the seventh annual Easter Egg Hunt Saturday, April 16 at the softball field by the playground (north of Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle/High School).
Bailey Ament, with Kenyon Parks and Recreation, said children and parents should arrive between 10 and 11 a.m. for pictures with the Easter Bunny, and bring their own device to take pictures. A photo backdrop will be placed under a tent out of the way from the egg hunting grounds.
The hunt itself begins promptly at 11 a.m. Ament explained there will be two separate fields for the two different age groups, ages 0 through 5 and ages 6 and older. Those in the 0-2 age range will be given a few-second head start before the older children begin searching for eggs.
Ament said her own kids always looked forward to the event, so it is exciting for her to help bring it back this year. The Commercial Club had run the event after taking over from the Kenyon Jaycees, who disbanded in 2014. The Commercial Club took a break from hosting the hunt as it has been on the hunt for members to step up and fill vacant board positions.
Plans are already in store for the Easter egg hunt to take place next year with potential collaboration from Kenyon-Wanamingo Community Education.
Ament encourages any community member and/or business owner to contribute monetary donations or candy to offset costs for supplies. As for the kind of candy requested, Ament recommends sticking with the standard, bite-sized candies. Small trinkets/toys can also be donated for those interested in helping out. All donations can be dropped off at Kenyon City Hall.
Arment, like other Park and Rec members have been recruiting their own family members and children to help fill Easter eggs. As of Thursday morning, she said there were 4,200 total Easter eggs to fill by hand.
Attendees are asked to bring their own bags to bring home candy. Organizers wish to save the Easter eggs for years to come, saving $400.
Four special prizes will also be awarded to four children. After emptying the plastic eggs in their bags, and putting the empty eggs in a tote, the kids who find a golden coin can redeem it for a basket.
Some of K-W’s competition cheerleaders will provide a helping hand the day of the event.
Ament said this year’s event is almost identical to previous egg hunts. One small change includes starting it earlier in the morning, which organizers thought would be better for families with young children.
Organizers ask families to bring a non-perishable food item for the Kenyon Food Shelf.