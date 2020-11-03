After last year's operating levy failure, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District set out to give a larger operating levy a second go.
Tuesday's results yielded another thumbs down, with 62% of voters saying no to the larger operating levy. The referendum asked voters to revoke the district’s existing operating levy of $296 per pupil, and to replace that authorization one that’s $800 per pupil, $46 under the state average.
It’s the second time in two years school officials have asked voters to revoke the existing levy and replace it with a higher one. Last fall, 42% of district voters favored a replacement of $460 per pupil. A second authorization of $300 per pupil fell by a 22-point margin.
Prior to the outcome of the election results on Tuesday evening, Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board Chair Marilyn Syverson said the operating levy is critical for the day-to-day operations of the district in both sites.
If the levy would've passed, instead of cutting programming and staff, the district would have been able to continue improving programming, updating technologies, curriculum and the like. She said the funding is "crucial" for promoting and improving educational curriculum while continuing to retain and recruit top staff for K-W.
Over the last several months, the K-W School Board has been actively made reductions in staffing and activities as the budget demands.
"More reductions will not be avoidable without appropriate resources," said Syverson. "The next round of reductions will be very tough."
There are 17 precincts within the K-W School District — one township in Dodge County, nine townships and three cities in Goodhue County, three townships in Rice County and one township in Steele County. The board will canvass the votes via a virtual meeting set for Thursday, Nov. 12.