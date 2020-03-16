The outbreak of COVID-19, coronavirus, in the United States has caused many schools, businesses and events to close or cancel.
Due to the extended amount of time away from school, children may begin to ask questions, and some questions may be more difficult than others to answer. Several area health officials have provided some guidance on informing children about the coronavirus.
Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools Pyschologist Kelsey Lemmon said it's especially important for parents to remain calm and reassuring, since children often react to and follow nonverbal reactions of students. If parents are showing signs of panic, children may follow into that direction as well, she said.
Mark Traxler, Le Sueur County Human Services psychologist, said adults should "do well" to try to keep a balanced perspective, take appropriate safety measures, and develop a sense of “the new normal.” Remember that “this too shall pass, eventually,” she said.
Rice County Department of Public Health Clinic and Community Supervisor Sara Coulter said, "It's important for our families ... to remember that kids are going to pick up on the language they use and behaviors parents are engaging on that will determine the child's level of anxiety."
In order for parents to inform their children on what's going on, Rice County Social Services Psychologist Eric Lundin said they first need to educate themselves with the correct information and be aware of their feeling, listening to their fears. Parents should also be aware of their own emotions and fears, and how that may impact their children. In cases where fears impact parents, Lundin recommends parents find their own emotional support. In a situation where children may feel powerless, Lundin said it's important to keep them feeling powerful.
Traxler recommends parents transition from emotional reactions, shock and worry to an attitude of “acceptance,” keeping an eye on where the family energy is going. He said parents should make a point to be focused on positive goals, completing school assignments, maintaining relationships and the like.
Being honest, limiting exposure
Keeping a normal routine is also something professionals recommend.
"Maintain structure and routine," Traxler said. "Kids do better in a structured environment. Maintain a normal sleep/wake cycle. Avoid binge watching TV and video, that builds up unspent energy and cabin fever. Enlist the child’s help in the kitchen making supper. Play family board games and take trips to the park to walk the family dog."
Personally, Lemmon said keeping a normal routine is not only vital for her, but also for students as they grow into a pattern in a school setting. Parents can instill a routine while their children are at home to "ease the stress and worry kids are experiencing."
Honesty is another quality Lemmon recommends parents follow through with.
"Being honest is good as well if students ask questions about the virus," Lemmon said. "Being honest and making sure [parents aren't] ignoring [student's] concerns, but also helping them validate their feelings by sharing what they can do to prevent it, like coughing into their arm and washing their hands."
Traxler suggests to begin asking the child what they've heard and what's on their mind, encouraging them to "say more." This allows them to fully express what’s on their mind. Keep in mind that the child may be concerned about things like missing their friends, or wondering if they will still go to the Science Museum. He said to explore what’s on their mind before providing other information.
With easy access to social media and TV in mind, ensuring that children are receiving the correct information about the coronavirus is vital. Lemmon said parents should monitor the amount of use on both social media and TV, since students are always on their Chromebooks or phones, and make sure they are receiving factual knowledge from the CDC or MDH. While it's important to talk to children about the coronavirus, Coulter said it's equally important to have a balanced conversation about other things. She suggests getting children to go outside for some fresh air, noting that getting together outside in small groups is "such a beautiful thing."
In terms of limiting exposure, Lundin said children don't need to know everything that's going on. Knowing your child and understanding if more information will help them or make them anxious is one thing Lundin said parents should think about. For adolescents, Lundin said this may be an appropriate time to talk to them about the media and the importance of "discerning fact over fiction." For younger children, Lundin said to ensure them that they are doing everything they can to stay healthy and doctors around the world are working to find solutions, making sure they know they will be kept safe.
For more information on tips for speaking to your child about the coronavirus, see cdc.gov.