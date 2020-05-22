Those eager to take a dip in the city pool this summer will have to wait just a little bit longer.
Since more information has been provided by Gov. Tim Walz about the guidelines surrounding the state's next steps in dealing with the novel coronavirus, more clarification has been brought to the murky waters.
As a result of governor's announcement on the next steps to reopen Minnesota after closures from COVID-19, City Administrator Michael Boulton addressed city officials and the community stating the Wanamingo Pool will not be opening up June 1 as planned, a date discussed at the May 11 City Council meeting.
In his announcement, Boulton said he spoke with pool managers Julie Steberg and Dylan Steberg to let them know the pool will not be opening on June 1. He also said in-service/safety training for staff members originally scheduled for May 29 has been canceled.
Along with the governor's announcement was a chart that lays out the different phases of the reopening, along with the different social settings of businesses. The new guidelines announced May 20 are set under Phase II and will begin June 1. Under Phase III, there is a "potential for phased opening with capacity restrictions and social distancing" for pools and increased capacity set in phase four of reopening pools.
Boulton said a discussion will take place at the June 8 City Council meeting regarding the 2020 Wanamingo swimming pool season.
"We will continue to monitor when phase III occurs so that we can start the Wanamingo pool season," said Boulton.
City staff have been preparing to work on the pool for the 2020 season which include updates to the chemical room, installing of a new sump pump which reliefs pressure underground on the exterior concrete of the pool and replacing the sump pump lines running along the east side fence.
“Regardless of opening the pool on time we plan to get it up and running,” wrote City Administrator Michael Boulton in a memo to the council at the May 11 meeting.
Other work includes general maintenance, getting interior pump house equipment ready, hanging new signs, putting out the kiddie pool canopy, installing the pool ladders, checking lights, installing covers/drains, acid pressure washing the pool and kiddie pool, painting the interior of the pool, filling both pools with water and turning on the pumps (chemically treating to make the water safe and giving it the clear-blue tint) by May 29.
Pending the pool’s opening, the council voted to approve the swimming pool fees, schedule for the 2020 season and the 2020 swimming pool staff roster at the May 11 city council meeting.