The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board is updating the district's strategic plan. The current plan is expiring soon.
An hour-and-a-half brainstorming session at the March 14 work session lead School Board members to two main points to build off of: culture and curriculum.
Prior to board member Debb Paquin's proposal to focus on those two principles, she expressed frustration with the board being tasked with creating the goals that go into the plan.
"I don't believe this is our work to be doing," Paquin said. "Our administrators should be bringing this to us for us to brainstorm. They need to prioritize what's important. We can have conversations all day long, but we aren't boots on the ground. This is for the administration and superintendent to figure out what's more important."
Understanding where Paquin was going, board member AJ Lindell said: "If we don't do this, it's not going to get done. Is this our work to do? Probably not. But if we aren't taking the initiative, we will be behind the eight-ball and our kids won't have the direction they need."
Paquin agreed, but expressed deeper frustration with the repercussions she would face at her job if she did not perform the job duties directed to her. Still willing to tackle the plan with the board, Paquin said if they are going to do it, she is all hands on deck.
"I am all in. I will pull my gloves off. I love to dig in," Paquin said. We have time to do two or three, not six or seven. We aren't going to agree on everything, but the seven of us have an idea of what's important."
Through conversation and brainstorming, board members came up with the following lists:
• Culture — Enrollment, negotiations, census data, exit interviews, alumni network, staff relations, social/emotional wellbeing, equity, community involvement and accountability
• Curriculum — Career and technical education, update curriculum to increase test scores, professional learning communities, stakeholder engagement, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math), graduation rate, career development (aviation, agriculture, carpentry, broadcasting, grow your own programs) and student surveys.
Pleased with the outcome of the board's discussion about the district's priorities, board member Tonya Craig asked what their next steps should be to build off these lists, and see them through.
Lindell suggested prioritizing student surveys first. The board member wished to have something in front of the board in two weeks to give to students. Board member Kevin Anderson recommended giving a little more time. He opted for the April work session meeting.
Craig said the student survey should have open boxes where students can express what they feel.
Looking to see what other school districts are doing, board member Jamie Sommer said she would like to see input from three to four other schools. Board member Ben Bakken said they should see what schools are doing in places outside of southern Minnesota.
With this survey primarily high-school driven, Craig wondered if there was anything they could address with elementary staff in terms of a survey.
Lindell asked if there was a comparable list in the elementary building. Craig said a federal funding survey staff already completed will be a good tool to use.
"That really does, and will play a role in strategic planning," Craig said. "When talking about culture and curriculum, assessing some of these items could benefit both."
Following the end of the discussion board members felt good about the progress they made. Anderson said now they need to step back and let the administration team run with it.