As the deadline to spend federal CARES Act funds nears closer, Kenyon city leaders have been discussing how to best spend the money.
With $134,000 to spend, the city has expended $6,262 of it toward supplies, furnishings and other items related to dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. At its Oct. 13 meeting, the City Council approved purchases that could add up to just over $40,000, with more ideas on the way. The council will discuss more ways to spend the funds at its November meeting.
According to the United States Treasury Department, the CARES Act requires payments from the Coronavirus Relief Fund only be used to cover expenses that are necessary expenditures due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19, were not accounted for in the budget most recently approved as of March 27, 2020 for the state or government and were incurred from March 1 to Dec. 30, 2020.
City Administrator Mark Vahlsing in September provided the council with quotes for items/systems eligible for reimbursement. A quote for iPads for council members came in at just over $8,000. The devices would allow the city to go paperless with agendas, resolutions for monthly meetings and if a council member has to remote into the meeting, they could use their tablet to do so.
Council member Dan Rechtzigel felt it was a win-win situation for the city, both utilizing federal dollars while saving time and money on printing.
"It also makes it easier for council members to keep things organized, so it's gladly approved by me," said Rechtzigel as he looked at the piles of papers in front of him.
Other items the council approved were upgrades to the cable access channel character generator system and monitoring systems. The proposed broadcast system and equipment, quoted at $25,600, would replace the current cable access equipment from the 1990s, Vahlsing says is not fully functioning and based on a VHS platform. The new system would also have the ability to record, store and play HD or standard definition video. It would be capable of live broadcast of meetings and broadcast of other community events such as in the school district or church services. Some other items included in the quotes are a replacement of audio and video systems in the council room, like cameras, microphones, media controllers, sound mixers and other related equipment.
Rechtzigel expressed concern with whether or not this broadcast system would include a way to livestream meetings via an online platform for those who don't have city cable networks. Vahlsing said he would check to see if that would be possible. The council approved the purchase of the new system contingent upon the company's ability to provide online livestreaming capabilities.
Kenyon Municipal Utilities officials asked the council to approve using some of the city's funds to upgrade its monitoring system for the water tower. At the meeting, Vahlsing said the system would notify KMU personnel of any issues occurring at the water tower. This would include drops in water level and other security or equipment failures that might occur.
The systems would utilize an all-weather cellular router and supporting equipment, at a cost of $8,555. It also includes upgraded radio equipment, portable radios adding to the total by about $2,000. After the council approved KMU's request of the use of COVID funding, Mayor Doug Henke added that those upgrades would be a "definite" positive for residents.
"On the water tower, if there's a main break, it will be detected that there will be a drop in pressure, and give a heads up instead of somebody calling in or if it's somewhere where it won't be noticed for awhile," said Henke. "Hopefully it doesn't have to be used that often, but I do know it's well worth it. "
Previously approved expenditures include upgrades to Police and Fire department radio systems, additional Police Department security cameras, a portion of the Fire Department first responder and police vehicle, improvements to building ventilation systems and front payment window areas, partial reimbursements of liquor license fees and Plexiglas barriers in the council chambers.