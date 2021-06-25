When the Kenyon-Wanamingo facilities policy was adopted in 2019, the district had just completed several new facilities. Uncertain about additional operating costs, the fee structure was meant to be a short-term solution.
K-W School Board members Debb Paquin and Jamie Sommer, who serve on the booster guidelines/facility use committee, led the discussion to revisit the fee structure for the district's facilities and make them more equitable at the June 22 work session.
"I think we're looking at our fees for using our facilities in perhaps not in the way they should be," Paquin said during the discussion. "Our facilities are getting maintained by the taxes people in the communities pay. The fees we are charging groups should be for the extras (extra toilet paper, extra lights, etc.) because the facilities are costing us the same whether sitting empty or if kids are in their playing."
Per one of the district's most recently approved policies, Paquin reminded other members that the "School Board encourages maximum use of the district's facilities" from the community.
"That's what I want," Paquin said. "To maximize the use. Let's figure out a way to make it easier and more equitable for people."
Giving the board additional background on how the current fee structure was put in place, Paquin said then-Superintendent Jeff Pesta advocated for the new facilities stating the rental fees would cover operating costs.
Operating costs of the facilities range from $15,000 for a classroom to $250,000 for the high school gym, and an additional $50,000 is spent annually on general upkeep of the facilities. The district is currently subsidizing 82% of activity costs (school-sponsored activities) at a total of $226,000.
Paquin and Sommer found that the money goes into facilities comes from the same fund as money spent in the classroom. Above all, they want to accommodate the community while also being fiscally responsible, especially given the fact that the district is facing tough times financially.
Essentially, the conversation boiled down to the fact fees charged for non-school district sponsored activities shouldn't be used to offset the 82% of school subsidized activities, as the current model suggests. Potential renters are divided into four categories, depending on their relationship to not only the district, but the local areas. For-profit organizations make up category 4, while non-profit youth and adult organizations outside of the district make up category 3 and non-profit youth and adult organizations within the district are put in category 2.
According to previous numbers, groups outside of school-sponsored activities used facilities 575 hours in 2019-2020 and accounted for $3,030 in revenue and used facilities 380 hours in 2020-21 and accounted for $370 in revenue. Part of this decline was due to COVID-19 restrictions, but is also believed to be a result of the annual booster club payment only being paid by one group.
Board member Tonya Craig felt it is the board's job to be good stewards of the district financially, but also to taxpayers. She recommended finding a middle ground, as the schools have a lot of space that can be used for academics, sports and the arts.
With the new fee schedule, calculated by Berkeley College in California for facility use, some fees increased, some stayed the same and others were reduced. Paquin and Sommer's arguments weren't simply about developing ways to increase revenue across the board, but more for making the fees equitable for those who use them and put work into setting them up.
Paquin said the Booster Club, for example, is valuable to the district and contributed $167,000 from 2000 to 2017. On top of the fees paid, Booster Club members, parent volunteers and athletes help set up for the games/practices, take down and assist with general maintenance.
"We would not make it without the booster clubs," Paquin added.
In previous conversations with coaches and Booster Club members, Paquin said they were fine with a little bit of an increase in facility use fees, as long as its fair across the board and is something they would be aware of ahead of time.
Superintendent Bryan Boysen recommended the board keep thinking about the options and be ready to vote on Paquin and Sommer's proposal July 28.