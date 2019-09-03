ST. PAUL — Traffic deaths in Minnesota increased 6% last year, but continue a downward trend over a five-year period, according to a state report released Thursday.
Overall, 381 deaths were among the 79,215 reported crashes in 2018, with speed being the top factor in 113 of those deaths, the state report Minnesota Motor Vehicle Crash Facts said. Failing to buckle up resulted in 96 deaths, while 84 deaths were tied to impaired driving and 29 to distractions. Fifty-eight of those killed were on a motorcycle while 45 were pedestrians.
Goodhue County saw a spike in the number of total crashes in 2018, as well as an increase in the number of fatalities.
The number of crashes countywide was 774 in 2016, more than 752 in 2017, but that figure climbed higher last year to 787. Of that number, 609 involved property damage only, according to the Department of Public Safety report. The balance, 172, resulted in injuries with a total of 237 people hurt as a result.
Of those, six crashes resulted in eight fatalities. That's higher than the five killed in four 2017 crashes. Four were killed on Goodhue County Roads in 2016.
Three of the fatalities occurred July 18, 2018 in a crash in Welch Township. A Hager City, Wisconsin, woman and her two young grandsons all died at the scene, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
An Oct. 11, 2018 crash hit close to home for the Kenyon-Wanamingo community. That's when K-W senior Micah Johnson was driving to school from a milking job south of Wanamingo when his car collided with a pickup driven by 32-year-old Gregory Greseth, a father of three and K-W alum. Greseth died in the crash; Johnson sustained serious injuries.
A Kenyon man who pulled into the path of an oncoming semi on Hwy. 60 was killed April 10, 2018. But since that crash occurred just east of Faribault, it's included in Rice County's numbers.
So far in 2019, 223 deaths have been reported statewide, compared to 218 at this time a year ago.
From 2009-13, Minnesota saw an average of 396 deaths per year. The last five years had had an average of 381, a 4% decrease, according to state statistics.
“Our goal is to drive Minnesota traffic deaths to zero,” said Mike Hanson, Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety director. “We can’t reach that goal through enforcement alone. We need the help of every driver and everyone on the road. We are losing too many of our friends and family members to completely preventable events. Help drive the traffic fatalities down by doing your part. That means always buckling up, driving hands-free and putting the distractions away, always lining up a sober ride and driving the speed limit or according to the conditions of the road.