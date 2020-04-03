he Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed a fifth positive case of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Goodhue County. This fifth case is of a resident in their 20s who was in contact with a known positive case. This patient is in isolation at home and recovering.
Goodhue County Health and Human Services urges county residents to stay at home, and take COVID-19 seriously, as everyone is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19. The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus. Staying home will save lives by slowing the spread of COVID-19. Even if you are young, or otherwise healthy, you are at risk and your activities can increase the risk for others. It is critical that you do your part to slow the spread of COVID-19.
In an effort to provide our community with the most up to date information regarding Goodhue County’s lab confirmed COVID-19 cases, we are providing daily updates, Monday through Friday by 1 p.m., on our GCHHS COVID-19 webpage. The numbers reported are from the previous day’s testing.
We will post:
• Total number of lab confirmed positive cases
• Number of patients who no longer need to be isolated
• Number of deaths in Goodhue County due to COVID-19
Public Health is not authorized by the State of Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner to share any private data on COVID-19 cases beyond county and age-range. Such sharing would potentially be a violation of the Minnesota Government Data Privacy Act, Minnesota Statute. Ch. 13.
Statewide COVID-19 Hotlines are open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If you have health questions call 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. If you have schools and child care questions call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504. If you have housing questions call 651-296-8215 for single-family residences questions and 651-297-4455 for multi-family residences.
Goodhue County Health and Human Services opened a local COVID-19 Hotline. Residents looking for COVID-19 general health questions can call 651-385-2000. The hotline is staffed Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
As a reminder here are a list of other important Goodhue County Health and Human Services numbers:
• Financial help (including food support, cash assistance, and emergency assistance and healthcare programs): 651-385-3200
• Social services (including child protection and adult protection): 651-385-3200
• Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Program: 651-385-6120
• Crisis Response of Southeast Minnesota (mobile crisis mental health services for adults and children): 1-844-274-7472
• In an emergency, dial 9-1-1
Visit cdc.gov and health.state.mn.us for more information about COVID-19. For local information, go to Goodhue County Health and Human Services on Facebook page and the Goodhue County website, co.goodhue.mn.us.