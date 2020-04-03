Weather Alert

...THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED A FLOOD WARNING FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MINNESOTA...WISCONSIN... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING L/D 3 AFFECTING DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND PIERCE COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING AFFECTING DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND PIERCE COUNTIES RUM RIVER NEAR ST. FRANCIS AFFECTING ANOKA COUNTY .RISING LEVELS DUE TO WINTER SNOWMELT AND RUNOFF ALONG THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER WILL CONTINUE OVER THE NEXT WITH BOTH RED WING GAUGE LOCATIONS FORECAST TO HIT MINOR FLOOD STAGE EARLY NEXT WEEK (MONDAY). THE RUM RIVER NEAR ST. FRANCIS WILL HIT MINOR FLOOD STAGE TODAY BEFORE CRESTING AND DROPPING BELOW FS MONDAY. WE WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR THE FORECAST FOR ANY POTENTIAL CHANGES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL RADIO OR TV STATION FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS FLOOD EVENT. && THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHANHASSEN HAS ISSUED A * FLOOD WARNING FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING L/D 3. * FROM MONDAY AFTERNOON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * AT 9:15 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 679.2 FEET. * MODERATE FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 680.5 FEET. * FORECAST...RISE ABOVE FLOOD STAGE BY MONDAY EARLY AFTERNOON AND CONTINUE TO RISE TO NEAR 681.6 FEET BY THURSDAY EVENING. ADDITIONAL RISES ARE POSSIBLE THEREAFTER. * IMPACT...AT 683.0 FEET...LOCK AND DAM 3 MAY END OPERATIONS. &&