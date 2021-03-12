Years in the making, the city of Wanamingo is getting ready to move forward with its water improvement project set to improve the city's drinking water system.
This project also means that the city's two existing water storage structures — the iconic elevated water tower near Main Street built in 1926, and the standpipe storage tank in the Mingo View area built in 1992 — would both be demolished.
A feasibility report from WHKS Engineering recommends taking down the Mingo View and downtown water tower, though City Engineer Brandon Theobald said the fate of the downtown tower was not decided and would be up to the Council to make the final decision, which could include keeping it while removing the tower from the water distribution system.
Councilor Larry VanDeWalker made it clear at the March 8 City Council meeting that the Council is in favor of taking the downtown tower down due to the long-term costs — roughly $100,000 to paint every 10-15 years — to maintain the tower that would not be part of the water distribution system. VanDeWalker said that if some group or individual wished to take on those costs that the Council would consider maintaining the tower for historical purposes.
Mayor Ryan Holmes added though the elevated water tower has been a symbol of the town for many years and is something people recognize, at the end of the day, the city can't afford to maintain an unused water tower.
Along with the water tower being used in a previous logo celebrating the city's bicentennial in 2003, it has also witnessed numerous community events, festivals and stories over the years. One story in particular, occurred Sept. 5, 1930 when three men died in a plane crash after colliding with the tank of the water tower. The pilot was Henry Dahlen of Mora and passengers Arnold Morkre and Alfred Lunde both resided in Wanamingo.
To this day, Wanamingo resident and member of the Wanamingo Historical Society Gary Bakko says the water tower still has the visible scar made on that day.
"On the south side of its 40,000 gallon tank, a few feet above the 'nam' in Wanamingo, a visible dent remains, reminding us all of a tragic accident and death of three young men," added Bakko.
A new location
City Administrator Michael Boulton says the proposed $2.4 million dollar project will not affect resident's utility rates. Funds for the project would be bonded out and taken out of the water fund. Holmes asked if the $200,000 ($120,000 design/bidding phase and $80,000 construction phase) engineering estimate covered all costs for engineering. Theobald said the costs include conducting engineering design, project inspection and overseeing the bidding process.
The water tower bid will include black lettering for Wanamingo and an alternative bid for the city logo/brand. Theobald told the Council that most logo/brand paint jobs on water towers run between $10,000-$20,000 extra. The last component of the project is for construction of three water main loops to get rid of dead ends and improve water pressure throughout town. The project is divided in three improvement projects that include additional water storage with a 250,000 gallon elevated new tower, well upgrades and add water main looping. A new water tower will be constructed to replace the failing Mingo View water tower and downtown tower.
The proposed elevated water tower will have increased height to provide greater water pressure within the system and will be located adjacent to the existing Cenex Addition in the southern portion of the city.
Proposed project costs include $400,000 for upgrades to well number two; $1.27 million for the Cenex water tower; $84,000 for loop 1; $360,000 for loop 2 and $320,000 for loop 3. It's anticipated that engineering plans and specifications will be completed this November, with bids going out in January 2022. Construction is set to begin in May 2022 and with completion in November 2022.
Holmes asked if the 250,000-gallon size was big enough for the city’s future needs. Theobald said that the feasibility study estimated 1,345 population by 2040 and the 250,000-gallon size would be adequate. Theobald added that the design phase would re-evaluate the estimates before final plans were completed.