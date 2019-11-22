The 'Sadie Challenge' began with the generosity of one Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School third-grade student.
Sadie Schmitz, daughter of Stephen and Brittni Schmitz, donated $10.60 of her own money to the Elementary Angel Fund in September. The Angel Fund helps students who do not have money for lunches or snacks, and that's just what Sadie wanted to do with her donation.
Initially, when Brittni received a call from the Elementary School, saying Sadie brought $10.60 to school to donate, she was surprised. Brittni said Sadie never talked about it prior to her coming home with the idea one day. If Sadie could have her way, Brittni believes would have donated her whole piggy bank.
That is what Kenyon-Wanamingo K-6 Principal Katy Schuerman believes to be the best part of the story.
"One of the coolest things about this is that it was completely initiated by Sadie," said Schuerman. "It wasn't by the request of a teacher or her parents, she did it on her own."
After Sadie brought in her donation, school secretary Cyndi Sturgis called Brittni to verify Sadie's intention.
"I was just checking to make sure it wasn't supposed to be lunch money," said Sturgis. "I told Brittni that Sadie wanted to give the money to kids who needed it, she said 'Sure, that's OK.'"
In her job as secretary, Sturgis sees a lot of what goes on at the school.
"It is really inspiring, how she has inspired so many people," said Sturgis of Sadie's gift. "One of the things that we are promoting this year is kindness, Sadie definitely falls into that category. It's also a good way for her to build up self-confidence, by thinking 'Hey I did something really good.'"
State law requires all donations are recorded, then brought to the K-W School Board to be officially accepted. Sadie's donation was accepted by the School Board at the Oct. 28 meeting. From that meeting came 'Sadie Challenge.' School Board members began to match Sadie's donations, as did teachers and members of the administration after receiving an email from Schuerman. By early November, following the meeting, a total of $242.90 was donated in her name.
Schuerman included information about how the 'Sadie Challenge' began, along with a statement about kindness, in her November newsletter to parents. This helped her challenge grow even bigger. Since then, community members and students have contributed.
"She is a true example of how one of kindness grows into multiple acts of kindness," Schuerman wrote in her newsletter. "Thank you for your shining example, Sadie."
Although Brittni was surprised to hear of Sadie's wish, generosity is something Brittni sees in her daughter.
"Sadie has a huge heart and always wants to help everybody," said Brittni. "She loves to volunteer when she can. She's always been the one to raise her hand first."
The Schmitz family regularly remind one another that some people aren't as fortunate as they are, especially during dinnertime.
"I always say, there's some people who don't have food to eat at all. Make sure you have a happy or a clean plate," said Brittni. "Some people are not as fortunate as us to have food to eat. That's why it is important to help out whenever you can."
Sadie hopes to continue to donate to certain things in the future and try to help out when she can. She enjoys playing volleyball and participating in swimming lessons — and learning about math, for one simple reason.
"My favorite part about school is math, because it gets harder," said Sadie. "I like a challenge."
It's ironic that Sadie admits she likes a challenge. During the principal read aloud, Schuerman presented Sadie with a card signed by School Board members, staff and administration as a thank her for her donation. Sadie was recognized in front of the entire third-grade class, where Schuerman brought Sadie up and explained to the class what she had done.
"We work a lot on positive character traits at school," said Schuerman. "Any time we see students doing something generous, it's a reason to celebrate."
K-W School Board member Marilyn Syverson shared a statement.
"Miss Sadie's generosity, leadership, and empathy reflects proudly on her, her parents and KW! For one so young to be interested in giving without expectation of recognition nor benefit is extremely rare," said Syverson. "She is an example of what true altruism looks like. I look forward to see the development of Sadie's goals over her academic career and to see what she accomplishes. I think we will be seeing more great things from her. I thank her for her inspirational leadership."
As of Nov. 20, K-W bookkeeper David Carlson said that $292.50 had been donated as a part of the 'Sadie Challenge.'