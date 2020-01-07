For several Kenyon-Wanamingo Middle School students, solving math problems and eating pizza have gone hand-in-hand for just about four months.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo Jr. High Math Team held its fifth and final meet of the season Monday at the K-W commons area.
Since October, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Jr. High Math Team has solved many problems, all relating to geometry, algebra and numbers of all sizes. Cannon Falls came in first with 592 total points, 257 points more then K-W who took third place.
Individually, eighth-grader Josie Flom grabbed third place with 96 points, just 20 points behind first place and 2 points behind the second finisher. Team placings had Josie Flom in first, Clara Welke in second and Olivar Breyer in third.
There are five total meets in the season. Each meet consists of two individual events and a team event. Individual events have six questions, four questions are worth 2 points and two questions are worth 4 points. Participants get 10 minutes to complete that portion of the test. Team rounds consist of 10 questions worth 4 points and 20 minutes to answer them.
K-W Junior High Math Team coach Rachel Cline, has been coaching the junior high team for 11 years. One thing she cherishes about coaching students relates back to her middle school days.
“I like being able to have kids who aren’t involved in sports to have something they can participate in,” said Cline. “At my school they didn’t have anything like this, so it’s kind of fun and it still allows them to be in sports.”
As a team of mostly sixth-graders, Cline indicates that they have stepped up and scored a lot of questions. In asking the team what they enjoyed most, although many agree on winning and eating pizza afterwards, some enjoy learning about different ways math problems are worked out.
“I like to talk my friends about how they solve the questions and see how different they are,” said Olivar Breyer.
Added Riley Mitchell: “I like the math … math is a lot of fun, I like it.”
Flom on the other hand, has high hopes for the future.
“I want to be a doctor or an engineer and you have to use math a lot,” she said.