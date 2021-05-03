With a majority of proms canceled last year and COVID-19 still creating challenges this year, Kenyon-Wanamingo High School students were enthusiastic about this year's prom, regardless of the restrictions. 

Aisha and Thomas

Aisha Ramirez, escorted by Thomas Clark (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

K-W administration/prom organizers worked for several months, preparing to safely allow students to attend the traditional event Saturday. 

Enchanted forest

(Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Masters of ceremony were Sydney Majerus, Sophia Poquette and Bill Miller, with Stacy Quam and Shannon Johnson serving as Prom Committee advisors. Spotlights were operated by Logan Thompson and Louis Breimhurst. 

Sydney and Clay

Sydney Sundin, escorted by Clay Stevenson. (Computer generated image) 

Sophomores Grace Peters and Natalie Langford said they were excited to participate in prom for the first time and were looking forward to the dinner the most. 

Carter, Grace, Natalie and Lane

Pictured from left, Carter Flom (11th grade), Grace Peters (10th grade), Natalie Langford (10th grade) and Lane Groth (11th grade). (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Aisha Ramirez, on the other hand couldn't wait until the dance. As a senior, she too, was excited for the opportunity to attend prom. 

The east gymnasium and auditorium were used to allow more spectators to space out. The in-person grand march event was available for ticket holders only and was also streamed live on the K-W website. 

Henna

(Photo courtesy of Tonya Craig)
Playing poker

(Photo courtesy of Tonya Craig)

Students walked through the decorated spaces twice, masked the first time and unmasked (with the lights on) the second. Promgoers stopped several times in front of meticulously decorated backdrops for photo ops. A gazebo was also decorated in the gym for promgoers to step into and have their photos taken. Masks were lowered or removed for photos during the prom grand march and after prom party.

Playing dodgeball

(Photo courtesy of Tonya Craig)

Another change from the traditional setup was that promgoers were asked to travel in their own vehicles and caravan to the Red Wing Golf Course for a meal and dance, instead of utilizing coach buses for transportation, due to COVID restrictions.

Poker games

(Photo courtesy of Tonya Craig)

Following the dance, promgoers were encouraged to come back to the school for post-prom activities hosted by the K-W Post Prom Committee. The evening consisted of poker, bingo, basketball, dodge ball, henna tattoos, caricatures, cornhole games and prizes from local businesses. 

Caricature

(Photo courtesy of Tonya Craig)
Corn hole

(Photo courtesy of Tonya Craig)

©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

