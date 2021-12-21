Homeier family

The Kenyon City Council appoints Kenyon Police Officer Brian Homeier from a part-time officer to full time at its Dec. 14 meeting. Pictured with Brian are his two daughters, Hailee and Josephine, and his wife, Tasha.

Police Chief Jeff Sjoblom made a request to the City Council for approval to post the opening of full time police officer internally. Officer Randy Allen resigned due to medical reasons, leaving one full time position open to part timers currently employed by the department. Normally openings in the police department are advertised and open to outside applicants. There are currently two part time officers that would be eligible for hire who are interested in the full time opening. The council

approved the internal posting at its Nov. 9 meeting. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Load comments