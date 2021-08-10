The Goodhue County Fair takes place from Aug. 11-14 at 44279 County 6 Boulevard, Zumbrota.
Daily entertainment will be provided by All American Lumberjack Show, Just 4 Laffs Kids Entertainment, FFA Children’s Barnyard, Goodhue County Historical Society, exhibit buildings, beer garden and various 4-H/open class livestock shows.
Wednesday is Daycare Day, followed by Kid’s Birthday Party Day Thursday, Senior Citizens Day Friday and Final Fun Day on Saturday.
Grandstand events will feature a Demolition Derby Wednesday at 7 p.m., Tractor and Truck Pull Thursday at 6 p.m., Autocross Racing Friday at 7 p.m. and another Demolition Derby at 5 p.m.
Special food contests include a decorated cupcake contest sponsored by Bridget’s Cafe on Thursday (both kid and adult contests), along with a BBQ grilling contest sponsored by Three Rivers Cattlemen Association Saturday.
A senior volunteer award will also be recognized for their outstanding volunteer efforts and commitment to their local community during the fair.
Live entertainment in the beer garden will be Dave Carpenter Band and Hayden Ashworth Wednesday, Troy Johnson Thursday, Polka Dots and Troy Johnson Friday and The Dads Saturday. Free jukebox music will be available all week long.
Crescent City Amusements carnival will open at 1 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Ride specials include $20 armbands from 5 to 10 p.m. Wednesday & Friday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Admission prices for the fair are $5 for a daily pass, $15 for season gate pass and free for children under 12 years old.
See more details about various fair events at goodhuecountyfair.com.