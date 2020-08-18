Minnesota held its first major election of the COVID-19 era on Tuesday, and while ballots are still trickling in, the state’s vaunted elections system seems to have held up well.
In Goodhue County’s District 3, which includes the southern and western areas of the county, four candidates vied for two slots on the November ballot for a seat after incumbent Barney Nesseth decided not to seek re-election.
In the end, two of those candidates clearly separated themselves from the other two. Roscoe Township Board of Supervisors Chair Todd Greseth came in first with 43%, with Kenyon area farmer and small businessman Keith Allen behind at 32%.
Greseth, who’s also served as a longtime school bus driver, firefighter and member of the Zumbrota Area Ambulance’s Executive board, expressed gratitude for the strong show of support. If elected to the board in November, he pledged to take a fiscally conservative approach and help local businesses get through COVID.
“There’s definitely some issues when it comes to spending,” he said. “We also have to get our businesses going as quickly as possible.”
Allen also pleased to have advanced to the general election within striking distance of the frontrunner. He argued his farm and business background and leadership within the Minnesota Farm Bureau, where he sits on the board of directors, would serve the district well.
If elected, Allen says he’ll work to improve the district’s roads, boost local small businesses, and improve efficiency and transparency in government.
“One thing I have learned is you have to be able to work with everybody in the board room,” he said. “You need to be able to advocate passionately and effectively for the needs of the community.”
Challenging elections
Organizing a safe and orderly election amid the circumstances was certainly no easy task. In Rice County, the Property Tax and Elections Department held no fewer than eight trainings to bring election judges up to speed on election safety protocols.
On election day, the Property Tax and Elections Department spared no expense to keep voters and poll workers safe. Election judges received ample PPE, including rubber gloves, face masks and face shields as well as hand sanitizer.
Judges who are primarily seated were protected by a plexiglass shield, while those assisting with curbside voting were given full gowns. Each polling place also had a greeter at the entrance to ensure proper social distancing practices were followed.
The state’s biggest ask of voters was that they not show up on election day at all, but instead vote by mail. Minnesota has had no-excuse absentee voting since 2013, and even before COVID one in four voters took advantage of the option to cast their vote that manner.
Voters answered the call. Although final figures won’t be available for several more days, in total, more than 600,000 absentee ballots were requested across the state, helping Minnesota to maintain its traditionally strong turnout numbers.
Thanks to a bipartisan bill co-sponsored by, among others, local DFL State Rep. Jeff Brand of St. Peter, counties were able to begin counting early votes up to a week before the election and will be able to accept mail-in votes received on Wednesday or Thursday, so long as they are postmarked on or before Tuesday.
In comparison for the November ballot, which will include hotly contested races for President and Vice President, U.S. Senator and the state’s entire Congressional delegation and state legislature, the state primary ballot was very quiet, with just one statewide race that wasn’t seen as competitive — for U.S. Senate.
Both incumbent U.S. Senator Tina Smith and former Rep. Jason Lewis blew away token opposition, with Smith taking 87% of the vote and Lewis 78%. In Rice County their vote shares were even higher, with Smith at 92% and Lewis at 82%.
Just one primary race attracted nationwide attention and millions of dollars in spending. In the Fifth Congressional District, which includes Minneapolis and its inner-ring suburbs, Rep. Ilhan Omar faced a robust primary challenge from mediator and political newcomer Antone Melton-Meaux. Although Melton-Meaux significantly outraised Omar in the most recent filing period and benefited heavily from outside spending, the controversial incumbent overcame heavy criticism to win easily.
DFL voters were in a left-wing mood overall, with four established legislators, Sens. Jeff Hayden of Minneapolis and Erik Simonson of Duluth and Reps. Raymond Dehn of Minneapolis and John Lesch of St. Paul, apparently losing their seats to challengers from the left.