The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced Thursday a new temporary COVID-19 testing site will open in Olmsted County. Testing at this site will occur from noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 22 through Saturday, Jan. 23 at the 318 Commons in Rochester. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required.
Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm said, “Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19. Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we have made great progress in removing obstacles to testing. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and bridge to the better days we know are coming.”
The Rochester site is a coordinated effort between the State of Minnesota, Olmsted County, University of Minnesota Rochester and Vault Health.
As with all of the state’s community testing sites, testing at the site is offered at no cost to participants. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance doesn’t cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains open to all at no cost.
Testing is open to anyone who believes they need a COVID-19 test, with or without insurance. State guidance on who should get tested can be found on the Minnesota COVID-19 Response webpage, Who Should Get Tested?
Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at the site, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Clinic staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process.
Individuals seeking testing can register at Vault Health. Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale run by Vault Health and Infinity Biologix (IBX). Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.
Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection said COVID-19 testing strategy has been data-driven since day one with the goal of offering low-barrier testing for every Minnesotan who needs it. The sooner they identify positive cases, the sooner infected individuals can take steps to isolate and stop the spread of the virus.
"If you have been working outside the home, are a case contact, or a young adult or teenager, you should get tested. By providing more options, we make it more likely that people will get tested and help us stop the spread of the virus,” Huff said.