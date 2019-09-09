The Goodhue County 4H Horse Team competes Friday through Monday at the Minnesota State 4-H Horse Show. Pictured are: Emma Berquam (Kenyon), Bailie Roschen (Red Wing), Tucker Jacobson (Cannon Falls), Taylor Johnson (Cannon Falls) and Rachel Nesseth (Zumbrota). The riders are representative the of Goodhue County 4H Horse Project and earned their State Fair trip during the Goodhue County Fair Horse Show on Aug. 4. (Photo courtesy of Laura Nesseth)