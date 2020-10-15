What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?
Tom Gard: To be open to the ideas and suggestions of the citizens of Kenyon, and bring those needs and ideas to the council for further discussion.
How will you navigate challenges created from the pandemic to keep your community/district flourishing?
TG: To stay positive and try to find alternative ways for the community to stay interactive.
If budget cuts become necessary, what criteria will you use to determine how to make those cuts.
TG: The examination of each city department’s budget should be done, and then discussed as a council as to any possible spending that can be trimmed.
How will you work with the rest of the board/council to overcome challenges?
TG: My previous work experience, as an engineer, enhanced my problem solving skills. My job was to work together as a team, listen to other ideas and come up with the best solution. I will continue to apply these skills, if I am elected to my second term as a council member.
What makes you qualified to serve in this position?
TG: I am a citizen of Kenyon, and I care about the well being and vitality of the city. For those who don’t know me, I grew up in Kenyon and graduated from Kenyon High School. I am proud to represent our city as a current council member.