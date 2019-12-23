At a special meeting held Monday, Dec. 23 the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board interviewed Dr. David Thompson and voted to offer him an interim superintendent contract.
After receiving four applications for the position, Thompson as a finalist was selected based on his years of experience, one of the qualifications listed by the board in its job posting.
Thompson, who would replace outgoing Superintendent Jeff Pesta, retired in 2017 after serving as the superintendent of the Stewartville Public Schools for 17 years. He had also served in various administrative positions in southeast Minnesota for over 20 years prior.
The Board found Thompson a good fit for the interim position based on his experience as both a superintendent and in his work helping in searching for superintendents in other districts. It felt as if Thompson will easily transition into the new role at K-W well and guide them down the right path as it determines how to move forward with finding a new superintendent.
In order to make the transition in superintendents as smooth as possible, Thompson laid out a transition plan for January through June during the interview. Topics on the list ranged from meeting with Pesta, conducting district office and administrative team meetings, and conducting school board member "one-to-one" sessions to attending school staff and student meetings and meeting with civic leaders.
The board asked Thompson nine questions in the interview about his leadership experience, interests in an interim position, thoughts on a part-time working experience, input on running an operating levy, oversight experience in community education, food service and transportation, prioritize the use of his time in the district, working with the cabinet of administrative members, as well as any other information beneficial for the board to know and any questions he had for the interview team.
In response to the question about moving to a part-time superintendent, Thompson cautioned that a part-time superintendent may be hard to find because many superintendents searching for positions are looking to move up to a higher position, while keeping benefits — something Thompson believes is important in job searches nowadays. Unless if there is already someone searching for that position in the district, Thompson believes that it might be a difficult situation. He also mentioned that if the board goes that route, he doesn't think the district will get the quality of applicants they are searching for.
At the end of the interview, Thompson encouraged the board to contact the MSBA for more insight on how a part-time superintendent would work in the district.
Thompson drew a high correlation between community involvement and community programs and added that community education is a very important part of schools and referendums.
"We need to work as a team," Thompson said to the board. "We are the main team. We have to be listeners, learners and leaders for the district. I find honor, integrity and excellence very important things and that is something I want to be a part of."
In response to Thompson's question of expectations of him from the board, members expressed the need for advice, and opportunities and confidence, among other things.
Board member Kevin Anderson agreed with Marilyn Syverson in her expectations of getting the things that have to be completed done, and giving the board the opportunity to get the superintendent search started, along with time to do so.
Board Chair, Rod Woock agreed with Anderson and Syverson for the need for an easy transition.
"I am looking for somebody to give the community confidence that there will be a steady transition, that's organized, between Dr. Pesta, the new superintendent, the administration and staff. Everyone feels supported," said Woock. "Along the way we may need to tap into [Dr. Thompson's] experience to evaluate our programs and make sure we are giving our students everything possible to be successful."
Board Member Jamie Sommer's expectations were mainly about the community being confident about the superintendent recruitment process.
"Prior to Mr. Pesta being here our superintendent had been here long term," said Sommer. "So for me, right now I feel like I am dealing with assuring the public this is normal procedure. [Looking for a new superintendent] is not a bad thing, this is a good thing. Mr. Pesta has done great things for this district."
Board Members Debb Paquin and Tonya Craig were unable to attend the special meeting.
Thompson, as a data-driven guy, looks forward to finding out more about the School district and staff by looking at statistics and starting before February to make the transition time easier.
"I want to be successful here," said Thompson. "I want you to be successful and I want the district to be successful."
Initially the K-W Board intended to have an interim superintendent serve on a part-time basis from Feburary through June 30. After further consideration following statements from Thompson about the need for building in more transition time, they believe it will be more beneficial to have him begin in January. This will leave Thompson to work with Pesta for the 10 days allotted to his vacation time, for Thompson to learn more about the district. The Board intends to work quickly in the upcoming month to find a permanent superintendent, under the guidance of Thompson and the MSBA. The K-W Board's negotiation team will meet with Thompson at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27 at the Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary Conference Room to negotiate a contract agreement. This meeting is open to the public.
He began his career in 1977 as a science teacher, activities director and coach in Elgin-Millville Public Schools, according to his Linkedin page. He was a principal in Goodhue, Stewartville and Farmington schools before taking a position as director of secondary education in Farmington.
Thompson has experience with superintendent searches and superintendent evaluation workshops through his time working with the Minnesota School Board Association.