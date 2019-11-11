RED WING — Linda Flanders will get to work quickly on behalf of Goodhue County District 1 residents.
After 200 days without a representative, voters in Welch Township and western Red Wing on Nov. 4, elected Flanders to the County Board.
According to Brian Anderson of the county’s finance and elections office, the final vote was 468 (56%) to 363 (44%).
“While I was out campaigning, I was pleased to meet so many interesting people who asked me about a wide range of issues. I’m excited to be the voice for the different segments of District 1, to help all of us understand different perspectives, and make the best decisions that affect us all, now and into the future,” Flanders said in a statement to the Republican Eagle.
“This was a short and fast campaign race. I look forward to doing my best for all of Goodhue County so I can earn your support to a full term a year from now. To everyone who helped, supported and voted for me, thank you. I’m also grateful to Darwin Fox for running a good race. It takes determination to put your name on a ballot, so I am thankful that Darwin stepped up to run and serve our county.”
Flanders beat Fox in the special election. Flanders will finish the late Commissioner Ron Allen’s term until January 2021, meaning that the seat will be on the November 2020 ballot along with the seats for District 3 (Barney Nesseth) and District 5 (Paul Drotos).
Allen died in April after a public battle with cancer.
According to County Board Chair Brad Anderson, the goal is to have Flanders sworn in sometime next week so she can get to work. There will then be a ceremonial swearing-in on Tuesday, Nov. 19, before the board’s meeting.
Because this is a special election, the timeline is slightly different from a general election. Usually winning candidates have from November to January to file required paperwork and prepare to take their seat. Flanders, meanwhile, has fewer than two weeks.
The campaign season was also relatively short. Candidates were able to file between Aug. 13 and 27, resulting in a campaign season that was just over three months long.