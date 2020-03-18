Mayo Clinic Health System will temporarily close two of its regional part-time clinics, one of which is in Kenyon. The temporary closures are necessary to reallocate staffing resources to other critical care needs deployed in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
“These are unprecedented times and we need to redirect our staffing resources to address the virus outbreak,” says Jay Mitchell, M.D., chair of the Southeast Minnesota outpatient practice subcommittee. “We want to emphasize that patients in Kenyon and Blooming Prairie will continue to have various options to receive Mayo Clinic care. We have a 24/7 Nurse Line, Express Care Online and are working to provide video visit capabilities for primary care, in addition to in-person visits at neighboring Mayo Clinic Health System facilities.”
Both sites, which were open two days a week or less, will temporarily be closed beginning March 23. Officials will continue to assess the situation and patient demand at all our sites to ensure staff is deployed to best meet the needs of our entire service area.
Patients who have upcoming clinic appointments scheduled will be notified. Nearby locations to receive care locally include Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea, Austin, Owatonna and Faribault.
If you are showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), please call first before presenting to a healthcare facility. If you meet testing criteria, you will be directed to a local testing site.
Please visit our Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 online resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or need to visit someone at the clinic or hospital. You can also view updates via Mayo Clinic Health System’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels.