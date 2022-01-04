The tallest sandcastle, largest monopoly token, largest jute bag and first unmotorized crossing of Antarctica are just four of many records in the Guinness World Records 2022 book.
The Brad and Amy Belcher family, of Nerstrand, was involved in a Chain of Records in Florida over MEA break. Early in December, the Belchers found out Guinness accepted some of their records they set out for during the event.
Amy said their three girls, Sierra, 18, Sydney, 14, and Sophia, 12, got word that Guinness accepted their record for most ballet skiers behind one boat, with 59. She said Brad was also awarded a Guinness record for shoe skiing, and Sophia and Brad together were awarded a national show ski record for conventional doubles.
Brad, one of the event organizers, said the Chain of Records event was held in Winter Haven, Florida Oct. 20-24. They spent a couple busy weeks down in Florida and went through about 16 months of preparations beforehand.
When looking to set a new record in general, Brad said its a pretty involved process, especially if its a Guinness world record. He said it can take up to two years just to get approval to go for the record, and it can take anywhere from six months to one and a half years to get it approved through a normal channel. Once officials start reviewing the attempt, they start asking questions and may request videos from different angles/views as well. Teams can also pay extra money for expedited approval in seven business days.
The ballet record now stands at 59 girls behind one boat, surpassing the 49-person record before set in 2019 with a team of skiers Sierra was on. Brad said a total of 110 girls applied for the record attempt, and one line started out with 68 girls and ended up with 59 completing it.
He first got involved in record attempts about five years ago, with barefoot skiing. Brad said he knew someone else who was part of it, and he wanted to get in it as well. He began helping with the record, and got on the alternate list. Soon after, he got on the committee with the person running the Big Pull.
In 2019, organizers announced that they were looking for people to help organize a Chain of Records event. Brad put his name in and got on the committee of 10, which put everything together. Committee members take part in lining up participants, getting approvals to use the lakes, approval from American Water Ski Association and approval from Guinness. The committee then opened registration in March of this year.
Brad said Sydney first got involved with the record setting in the pyramid category, and the other two girls got involved in 2017, all in show ski acts.
After putting in all of the work to get the event organized, Brad admits it’s pretty rewarding to be a part of, especially since he is able to participate with people across the country, and even the world.
“It’s really fun and definitely rewarding after putting in all of the work,” said Brad. “It’s fun skiing with people you never get to ski with. It’s just like being one big family.”
Water skiing is not something the Belchers participate in once in a great while. Brad said they ski on a show ski team in Albert Lea, where they can be found four days a week in the summer months. They also have a camper on Lake Zumbro, so after the show in Albert Lea Thursday night, they head north to the lake for more water skiing.
He personally enjoys getting to ski with all three of his girls in different acts and spending time with his family. With Sierra in college now, Brad said its getting tougher to get that quality time in, so time spent with all three girls is extra special.
“It’s something the whole family enjoys,” said Brad. “There’s not many activities you can actually participate in with your daughter. With basketball, for example, you can coach, but you’re not on the court participating with them.”
Of the Chain of Records event, Brad said there was 350 total people involved in numerous record attempts. The majority of participants registered within the first 10 minutes of it opening.