After many years of conversations, public hearings and notices about the solid waste ordinance in Goodhue County — an ordinance set to raise costs for trash removal in the area — the process will be extended by about another four months, according to Goodhue County Public Works Director Greg Isakson.
In a letter from Isakson to Goodhue County Administrator Scott Arneson, he requested that the county board restart the process due to a discovery made with a state statute regarding public notification.
State statute requires a 'notice date' to be published in "a newspaper of general circulation in the area for two successive weeks," Isakson wrote in the letter to Arneson. Last January, the notice for the public hearing was only published in the newspaper for one week.
A second public hearing to gather public will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18 at the Goodhue County Government Center, 509 West Fifth St. in Red Wing.
After the hearing is held in February, contracts with waste haulers will be negotiated for 90 days, which is another step that has to be repeated. Once the 90-day-period is over, the board will submit a final draft for the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency for its review and approval.
County Commissioner Barney Nesseth updated the Kenyon City Council on the extension of the solid waste draft ordinance at its Jan. 14 meeting, urging the council to send a notice to the county about their concerns. The Wanamingo council has also opposed the additional costs.
Later the Kenyon council voted to send a letter noting concerns with the ordinance to the county board. City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said that the letter would address similar concerns to the letter sent last year.
In February 2019, the council approved a resolution requesting several modifications to the proposed ordinance that addressed concerns about cost increases for hauling due to the distance to the Red Wing incinerator and a one-time 30% increase in tipping fees. The resolution made several requests including that the fee increases be phased in over two or three years.
The background
The Goodhue County Board of Commissioners has spent months working on a plan to close the Bench Street Landfill in Red Wing, and send all trash to the Red Wing Solid Waste campus. This plan has earned criticism from the western side of the county, farthest away from the facility, because of the high costs for residents.
The ordinance is a necessary step in order to close the Bench Street Landfill and enter into the state's closed landfill program, so the county isn't responsible to pay for the cleanup.
In an article by Isakson in December 2018, he says the proposal which changes how trash is managed in Goodhue County, is accompanied with a lot of questions.
"A key but difficult issue is comparing the current additional cost to process trash into RDF (vs. simply landfilling) against the costs to all citizens of Goodhue County for increased monitoring, maintenance and possible cleanup of the Bench Street Landfill," Isakson concludes.