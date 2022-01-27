On Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:05 a.m. Goodhue County dispatch received a call of robbery in progress at the Pine Island bank. Deputy Breanna Hanson was close by and was responding to the call and while responding was keeping an eye on the surrounding area for anything suspicious and making observations. As she arrived, she quickly gathered information and was disseminating it to other deputies so they could watch for the suspect that had already left the scene prior to law enforcement arrival.
After arriving and canvasing the area quickly, Deputy Hanson continued to gather more information from the bank employees, including a description of the suspect. Deputy Sundby, while responding, encountered a suspicious vehicle that matched the description that Deputy Hanson had given information about prior to her arriving at the bank. After reviewing bank footage, the physical description of the vehicle that Deputy Sundby had matched the description in the camera footage. Deputy Sundby then initiated a traffic stop and confirmed the suspect in the vehicle matched the description given by the bank employees. Along with the physical description there was also items in the vehicle that matched the initial description.
After removing the suspect and placing him under arrest a large amount of cash was located in the vehicle. At that point, deputies were given information of a bank robbery in Rochester earlier that day with the same description of the suspect they had now apprehended.
This was an incident that transpired quickly and with little initial information were able to work together as a team and identify and locate the lone suspect and place into custody without incident. Both deputies observations and relaying of information to others was instrumental in this case. The actions of Deputy Hanson and Deputy Sundby ultimately led to closing two robbery cases in two counties.
For their hard work and excellent communication and observation skills, Deputy Breanna Hanson and Deputy Scott Sundby are awarded the Sheriff’s Letter of Recognition.