Gardening can be more than a hobby. It can be a time to get together with family, friends and neighbors and learn to grow healthy foods.
In Kenyon and Wanamingo, grants from Live Well Goodhue County allowed residents to build community gardens while encouraging healthy eating. This year, residents are encouraged to purchase ground level plots in Wanamingo or five raised boxes near First Lutheran Church in addition to the 5 foot by 20 foot plots near Trondheim Park in Kenyon. Plots are available on a first-reserved/paid basis.
Heidi Haugen, one of the points of contact for the Kenyon Community Garden, says the city first started with 12 plots about nine years ago in Trondheim Park located at the end of Fawn Run across the street from the Trondheim playground.
Since then, numerous additional opportunities were available through grant opportunities. In the garden's fourth year, several planter boxes were put along areas of Main Street. A variety of vegetables and flowers were planted there and once ready, residents could help themselves. After a couple years, the planter boxes were moved near City Hall to be better taken care of. Haugen says last year was the first time they were not out, due to the construction on Red Wing Avenue.
In the garden's sixth year of operation, enough grant money paid to build raised beds. Labor was provided by high school students in their classes.
In hopes to have a more central location in town for those who don't live in the Trondheim area, the raised beds were placed east of First Lutheran Church. Haugen said they were also looking to serve the elderly and those unable to garden in the ground.
Volunteers like Doug Klatt and Dennis Monroe, are vital to the community gardens. Klatt and Monroe team up to till the garden each spring while others fill water barrels, donate gardening tools and supplies and build items like bases to raise up the barrels, making the watering process more user-friendly. Haugen said three compost bins were also built with grant money. They encourage residents to leave items such as coffee grounds, banana peels and vegetable scraps to be used in the gardens after the composting process is complete. All compost bins are attached to the north side of the shed.
Over the last nine years, Haugen said people of all ages, from a 92-year-old retired dentist to FCCLA students and young families, have utilized the community garden.
"It's been so fun for people to network and learn from each other," said Haugen. "That's what it's all about, bringing people together, teaching and learning, because gardening is an ongoing learning experience."
Last year, Haugen says nine gardeners were working a total of 12 plots. She says one plot is designated for community use, with the objective of donating some of those foods to the All Seasons Food Shelf in Kenyon. Though the number of plots available each year varies, Haugen said there was a huge demand last year because of COVID-19.
"It changes a lot, and every year is different," said Haugen of the availability of plots this year. "There's only been two of us who have been consistent. It all depends on what's happening in people's lives."
Haugen encourages anyone who's never gardened before to try it out, along with those who may be moving from the country to town and looking for space to garden.
The gardens, Haugen says, have not only provided a healthy food source, but also a gathering place and a place to educate others. Haugen finds that it works well for young families because their children can play at the park while the parents tend to their garden. Personally, Haugen has enjoyed being able to bring her grandchildren to teach them more about how things grow and change.
One fond memory Haugen holds dear is when she saw a neighbor of the garden standing outside of it watching new Japanese beetles eating the leaves. Growing concerned about the beetles, Haugen said she kept a close eye them and also did a lot of research. That individual also taught Haugen about the beetle, where she learned that the beetles were moving in and destroying the plants.
"It's something for people in the neighborhood of all ages to watch, whether they are participating or not," said Haugen. "Another grandma I saw was gardening and brought her grandchildren with little aprons and tools to help. It's a cross-generational thing."