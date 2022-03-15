A group of nine children gathered around a globe-themed carpet, laced with colorful letters of the alphabet around the edges in the Kenyon Public Library children’s area Friday morning.
For most of the children in attendance it was just another day of fun at the library. But for longtime children’s librarian Barb Bonde, it was more of a bittersweet occasion.
Friday, March 11 marked Bonde’s last story time as the children’s librarian.
She announced plans to retire from the position a few months back, giving the city and library board ample time to find a replacement. Dawn Brossard, former preschool teacher at Divine Mercy Catholic School in Faribault, steps into her dual role as part-time youth services and children’s librarian the week of March 14.
Bonde will enjoy two weeks of vacation before starting back at the library on a part-time basis at the end of the month. SHe will work at the circulation desk Mondays, Tuesdays and some Saturdays.
Though the addition of more part-time roles will be a change for current staff, Library Director Michelle Otte said it will be a positive move for both staff and the community. The two additional roles will allow for more flexibility, and for the library to be open every Saturday, instead of one Saturday a month like it is now.
Bonde thanked Otte for the opportunity to stay at the library part time as she starts a gradual shift to full retirement.
“I feel good about it,” Bonde said of her new chapter. “I don’t know if I could’ve given it all up. I’ve built so many friendships with people that come in. It’s an awesome opportunity for me to transition in a gentle way.”
Otte agreed, and said she is looking forward to the new opportunities that will arise. She also thanked Bonde for her dedication to the library all those years, and for her creativity. Otte said Bonde brought her own spin on things and was very considerate with planning out lessons when she knew she would be gone.
“I think her strongest asset to this library was story time. She did an awesome job,” Otte said. “Change is hard, and it’s the end of an era, but we are going to embrace the change. Dawn will bring new energy and new life. I will miss Barb’s story time as well.”
Full hearts
Bonde’s time at the library began on Dec. 1, 1995. She worked six hours a week. With children still at home at the time, Bonde said it worked out well. She moved to working 30 hours a week in 2001 and went to 40 hours in 2005.
Bonde took over leading the story time program in fall of 2004 after former story time leader Robin Whitney resigned.
The story time program began in 2003 as a way to engage children in reading at a young age. The biweekly program includes an opportunity for children to listen to two or three books, sing songs, participate in activities and create a craft revolving around a specific weekly theme. The program is designed for children ages 2 through kindergarten, but all children are welcome with an adult. Bonde’s near 27-year library career has been her longest stay at any job. She said she’s enjoyed every minute of it.
”I love it,” Bonde said. “The funnest part is watching the kids grow up, from infants in strollers to watching them be able to sit up longer, ask more questions and understand the concept.”
In Bonde’s eyes, seeing children turn into prolific readers is the most rewarding. She recalls
fond memories of children in the past pronouncing words like “yellow” as “lellow” and “elephant” as “eflephant.”
”I’m always surprised with what pops out of kids’ mouths,” Bonde said.
Bonde considers the story time kiddos as her own.
”They’re always my kids. Even the ones who are adults now,” Bonde said.
Though Bonde never went to school for teaching, she’s learned more about children’s programming and gauging their attention spans throughout the years.
Otte said Bonde has done a “wonderful” job keeping children engaged while still focusing on the educational components. With her own children in preschool now, Otte said she often gets compliments from staff at Kenyon-Wanamingo’s Early Childhood Center. The staff say they can tell which children went to story time.
Let the stories begin
In February 2021 the library was one of the first in the area to return to in-person programming. Otte said they felt comfortable due to the small volume of participants they typically get. Much to their surprise, they had families from places like Cannon Falls and Zumbrota stopping by for in-person social interaction.
While sad to be giving up story time and summer learning programs, Bonde feels confident in the fresh ideas Brossard will bring to the library.
”The kids are in good hands,” Bonde said. “She’ll do an awesome job.”
Each story time program begins with a time for children to shake their “sillies” out, which encourages them to dance and shake their arms, legs and heads.
Once all of the “sillies” are gone, Bonde talks to the children about the day’s topic. Friday’s theme was pirates. Bonde taught them all about pirates, including how to talk like a pirate. She then read two pirate-related stories using facial expressions and different voices to bring the story to life. She asked children questions throughout the story to keep them engaged. Following the stories, children headed on over to the craft table to make their own pirate ship using half of a paper plate, construction paper and tissue paper. Once children were done making their ships, they could color in a picture of a pirate with crayons.
The last part of the story time program is the “Goodbye Song,” which asks children to wave high and low, wave their elbows, toes, tongues, nose, knees, lips, ears, hair, belly, derriere, chin, eye and finally hand, to wave goodbye.
Bonde led the song for the last time through tears. But she said she was comforted knowing she will be back as a part time staff member soon.