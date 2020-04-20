When Jon Syverson wrote and published his first book several weeks ago, he felt a sense of accomplishment he never once envisioned for himself.
The Wanamingo resident's book, "Choice" started out as an idea from 1993, while on his way back to Brainerd after visiting his children. He began writing it 27 years ago and reached 200 pages of handwritten-content, but became discouraged and threw his work in the trash after reading a book by American author Dean Koontz.
"I was disillusioned enough that I wasn't going to do it again and was just going to let it go," said Syverson of his attempts. "It sat that way until this winter…This was my first time at writing, other than my first attempt in 1993, this time I'm happy with what I wrote."
"Choice," based on a concept of Syverson's own creation, is a murder mystery with a sci-fi twist, which challenges readers to determine how a suspect of a crime can be in two places simultaneously. As a detective and his team sift through the evidence, they discover three facts that conflict with the laws of physics.
Especially unique to this book, is the four set of main characters. Syverson says they are based on his personality and those of his two daughters and son-in-law.
With encouragement from his children, Syverson began writing his book, Feb. 6 and finished the 240-page book, March 18. Soon after completing the book, Syverson says he received help from others to proofread it before it was ready for the one-week process of self-publishing. Syverson worked on the cover with his daughter and got it to work after several attempts with his grandson's assistance.
"[Writing my own book] has been on my bucket list," said Syverson. "…My kids told me 'Dad it doesn't make a difference how good it is, just write it for us and for your grandkids'. When I got done, it was better than I thought it would be."
While Syverson doesn't have a background in writing, that's not the same story with reading. He says the main difference between his first attempt and his second lies in his writing style, as he's become more of an "avid" reader.
"Since then I've been reading more and when you read [writing] becomes more second nature to you," said Syverson. "It becomes part of you as you figure out how other people [write]."
In lieu of following suggestions from local English teachers and authors to keep placing ideas off to the side and later cut and paste them all together, Syverson started writing his book the way he saw fit for himself — from the beginning all the way to the end — a way many found quite "unusual."
"It seemed like I wasn't writing the story, I was just running the keyboard, everything flowed so well through," said Syverson. "I can't account for how well everything fell together, it was a lot of fun. The story of course was dear to my heart, very happy to be writing it."
Among his feelings of accomplishment and joy, writing the book also brought Syverson out of a depression.
"I would sit down and write six hours a day," said Syverson. "I got up in the morning, it gave me something to do."
Syverson's passion for reading is well-known to local residents through his act of building free little libraries. Since he began building them in 2016, he says he has built 18; no two are the same. In all cases but two, where Syverson gave them away as gifts, those requesting a library were encouraged to help Syverson build it.
While he doesn't believe reading is for everybody, he finds it "very important," for those who want to be a writer. Syverson encourages people to read because it exposes them to different ideas. He says fiction, one of his favorite genres, lets readers' imaginations run wild and imagine anything they want to.
"I do a lot of reading, I have a complete set of 364 Readers Digest Condensed Books and 427 other books, most of which follow along with what I wrote about," said Syverson.
Syverson encourages writers unhappy with their work to set it aside and do more reading b a variety of authors in the genre they want to pursue, nothing that there isn't a specific formula to follow in order to make something "tick."
"I feel successful because the end product is what i wanted it to be, if 100 people read it, that would be great, but if 12 people read it, that's how life is," said Syverson. "I feel successful because it's what I accomplished and I like the finished product."
He guesses that there are people in his local area that also have a story to tell, but may not have the time to tell it. He suggests they write the story anyway, because after they do they will be "very happy and proud" to share with others.
"There are authors out there, they are people that may even be your neighbors," said Syverson of his connections made through writing. "It's kind of cool."