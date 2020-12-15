Though over 50% of grading work in the Kenyon Business Park complete, contractors recently discovered a stretch of soft soils along most of the street running through the park.
During the design process, Engineer Derek Olinger said they were expecting soils near the center of the new street to be very soft and wet, but not throughout most of the Engel Drive, at about 700+ feet. Correcting the soil by adding about 6 to 12 inches of stone below the proposed street section will cost an additional $44,720.
During the City Council’s Dec. 8 meeting, the council approved the added expense which equates to the addition of excavation, rock and granular borrow (the layer directly below the pavement surface which acts as the load bearing and strengthening component of the pavement structure), along with the stabilization of a portion of the storm sewer in that area.
Although an increase like this is never ideal, Olinger said this appears to be the best alternative for building the new street. Budgeting for the bond sale on the project included approximately $55,000 in contingency, though the amount in the change order is eligible for 50% reimbursement through the Business Development Public Infrastructure grant. This brings the city cost of the change order to about $23,000.
Olinger said when they budget for projects like these, they don’t only build in costs from the contractor. They also build in contingencies.
Council Member John Mortensen asked Olinger if this will be a problem for building side streets or things like parking lots in the future. Olinger said there will be more of a base layer required than other areas, but it’s not a scenario where it’s a major problem, it’s just a little different to handle and manage.
Along with grading the new street, contractors have been working on the right turn lane, stormwater pond and new lots over the past month. Olinger said they will get it to a certain point this year and finish with detail grading next year.
Olinger said additional materials were needed as they anticipate a shortfall in stabilizing material required. After consulting with geotechnical engineer Jake Heimdahl to determine the appropriate soil correction required to address the soft soils, 6 to 12 inches of stone are needed below the proposed street section.
Heimdahl said the soft, wet soils found along the new street will not provide an adequate working platform for all the necessary bases needed. Aside from the extra stabilization, another option, though not desirable this time of the year, included cutting and replacing the soft clay.
Red Wing Avenue
The remainder of the concrete work on the south end of the project is now complete and over the past several weeks, Olinger said the contractor has been on site intermittently to complete punch list repairs and site clean up on Red Wing Avenue.
As written in the current contract with Wencl Constructrion, concrete work was supposed to be complete by Nov. 14. It was completed on Nov. 18. Olinger asked the council if it wished to pursue damages for the four-day overage, with damages equating to $6,200 (four days at $1,550 per day). The council opted against pursuing liquidated damages, as the costs associated with the legal process outweigh any cost reduction.
Mayor Doug Henke was for calling it a wash, as contractors did what they were supposed to do and believed the weather affected their delay in completing the project.
“I don’t think it’s worth pursuing any further, that’s just my opinion,” said Henke.
City Attorney Scott Riggs agreed with the mayor.
“It’s always a question of whether or not they have a logical explanation, but I’m not sure it’s worth getting into that for four days,” said Riggs.
Before saying “yay” in the roll call vote, Council Member Richard Nielsen asked if it would create a precedent.
In this particular case, Olinger said he didn’t believe the city was at risk for setting a precedent, especially with four days. In comparison, he described the situation with Second Street, where the contractor didn’t show up for months, delaying the completion of the project and creating actual damages to the city.
Riggs also didn’t anticipate it to be problematic. From a legal standpoint, he said there is no precedent and doesn’t change how the council interprets future contracts
From a subcontractor’s perspective, Nielsen asked if they may question why the city is pursuing liquidated damages with them over six days, when they didn’t at four days (in this case).
Riggs said that argument will always be present, but legally there’s clearly a discussion point where there were weather issues, something he finds reasonable in this case.
“It does not prevent anything from the city for future contractors whether three days or 300, it wouldn’t change anything,” said Riggs.
After the motion passed, Council Member Tom Gard added that the city of Kenyon will get a reputation of having some flexibility.
“Other contracts that will come up in the future will see Kenyon is a good place to work with,” said Gard. “There were so many factors, the weather and the COVID thing. I’m just pleased they got all the cement work done before winter, it’s wonderful.”