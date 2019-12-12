Improvements the city of Kenyon made have had a positive impact on the amount of mercury entering the wastewater stream.
Public Works Director Wayne Ehrich recently collected a water sample from the sanitary sewer main directly downstream of the Second Street project location. Mercury concentrations in the wastewater were tested and found to be 43.4 nanograms per liter, a significant drop in comparison to concentrations between 344 and 358 nanograms per liter in 2015 and 2016.
"Before the project readings were in the 300-400 range and now the first reading is less than 45," said City Engineer Joe Rhein. "That means this project is doing what we hoped it would do and is really cutting down the impact of that hot spot in the city."
As the city prepared for its 2020 wastewater and treatment facility permit renewal through the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, the city discovered a couple things had to be addressed. The MPCA indicated the city needed to reduce the mercury concentration in the effluent leaving the wastewater treatment facility.
In recent years the city has tried alternative measures to deal with an usually high mercury concentration in wastewater flow on Second Street between Forest Street and Red Wing Avenue,due to the two dental offices located on that block.
The council approved the engineering project which would ensure the city's compliance with the wastewater treatment permit from the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency at a meeting in November 2018.
Rhein described a plan to insert liner material and pull it through the existing main pipe from Forest Street to Red Wing Avenue. This plastic polymer liner would seal off the mercury and eliminate infiltration of ground water into the pipe as an added benefit.
Although the readings show a decrease, the city engineers speculate that consistency is key.
"Nothing is guaranteed until we have good consistent results over time," said Engineer Derek Olinger. "From what we are seeing right now, it looks good.
"Very positive indicator," added Rhein.
Additional testing will be completed on the streams moving through the wastewater plant in December. Once the test results are received, with consistent findings, the information will be used to update the minimizing plan and forwarded to the MPCA.