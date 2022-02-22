For more than 2,500 years Zen Buddhists have been practicing a detachment from worldly possessions, embracing the constantly changing nature of the world, and accepting their place as a tiny part of the world.
Soto Zen Priest Shodo Spring leads the Mountains and Waters Alliance, a nonprofit organization based in Faribault. Spring teaches people how to use Zen to better understand the world around them. She does this through classes, groups and retreats that she hosts at her home and place of worship.
“We are at a difficult time in human history. Some think we won’t survive. Some think there’s no problem. The Mountains and Waters Alliance proposes that it is a difficult time. We might not all survive,” Spring said,. “Some people would call it a hail Mary pass, but instead of limiting our trust to humans, rational minds, and tech, we should open our minds and see if the rest of the world has solutions.”
Spring recalled the events leading up to her being exposed to Zen.
“First, years earlier, I had read a book called ‘Zen and the Art of Motorcycle Maintenance.’ Then, in my first couple years in Minnesota, a friend asked me to drop her off at the Minnesota Zen Center,” she said. “They had an introductory afternoon and they gave us meditation instruction. I noticed that sitting for 15 minutes changed something. I liked it. I wanted to do it more, and I started coming around.”
After attending sesshins (a period of intensive meditation) and other groups at the Zen Center for three years, Spring heard other members talking about how much their legs would hurt after a retreat. She didn’t understand why people would keep going on these retreats if it hurt them. She thought she knew what sesshins and sitting meditation were, but she still had a lot to learn.
“I signed up for a seven day retreat,” she said, “I had thought that I understood what they were talking about, but when I actually sat quietly for those days, I could see then that I knew nothing at all. That’s when I knew I could learn here, and I was enthusiastic about it.”
Spring then went on every retreat she could, all while working full time and raising a family. With each passing day, Zen Buddhism became a bigger part of her life.
“I spent a lot of my life wondering what I would do when I grew up, but now I know,” Spring said. ”This is my real thing in life: to practice Zen and teach these ways of being in the world and to take the light of being in the world as it is.”
Before finding Zen, Spring spent her days working as a psychotherapist. Throughout this career, she built up personal and professional experiences that she said have allowed her to connect with others on a deep level.
“I have this wonderful experience of meeting with people one-on-one to work with them to find ways to have less pain, be more effective and build relationships,” Spring said. “I get a sense of people. Some people come because they saw who I am. Some come because they just need help. No matter who it is, I give them my best.”
Though she retired for a short time, she has since returned to working as a therapist to fund her dreams.
“My vision is that there would be some people here and on other pieces of land who would come together in a spiritual community at each place, who would take care of the land and listen to the land; the land becomes a teacher,” Spring said, “You can do that from any religious perspective. As a Buddhist, I find it coming naturally from our teachings.”
Spring outlined the different retreats she has offered.
“We have two basic kinds of retreats here,” Spring said. “There is one kind of retreat from the Zen tradition that is mostly meditation. That’s something that’s hard to understand, but some people are called to it. The people who come to these are looking for a place to get really quiet and go deep into it in community. Community helps.”
Sawyer Hitchcock attended a retreat in the fall 2020. This was a sesshin retreat that took place amidst a time of unrest in many communities. In the five days, Hitchcock said he found a new understanding of “stability and upheaval.”
“This is probably from a combination of the personal and societal circumstances that surrounded it,” Hitchcock said, ”and also a sense of the way that Zen practice and seeing our current society in the light of it’s very imbalanced eco-social underpinnings both work to upend our usual ideas in a really fundamental way that isn’t easy: the upheaval. And then, the three of us holding the posture together, holding the sesshin structure, cooking each other meals, the timing of bells: the stability.”
Land care retreats also include a lot of gardening and caring for nature.
“The other kind of retreat I have done is called a land care retreat,” Spring said, “It involves meditation. But the primary content involves entering the natural world here and listening for what nature is asking for.”
By building this spiritual community, Spring hopes to open people’s minds to the other forces at work in the world. The COVID-19 pandemic made this harder to accomplish, she said, because fewer people were able to get involved in the events and classes.
“I’m sure there are fewer people now. The first specific effect was that I was going to do an intro to Zen weekend, and it had to be canceled,” Spring said. “We had an online class after that, and it is still going. I have a group of people who meet regularly, so I have a sense of community even though we are scattered across North America.”
Kathleen Quinn, of Minneapolis, signed up to go on her first retreat without really knowing what it was. She had meditated before, but didn’t know any more about Buddhist meditation or retreats yet.
“I didn’t realize that it was a formal Buddhist retreat, and I didn’t know what to do,” Quinn said. ”They walked me through it, showed me what to do and explained what they were doing. By the end of the second day, I was feeling so unwound, so connected to the earth, and just so grounded and comfortable.”
The pandemic changed the ways people worship at retreats.
“The biggest land care retreat had 14 people at it, and it was wild,” Spring said. “During the pandemic, we had four people. We stayed outdoors and kept our distance doing individual connections with the land.”
At past land care retreats, everyone would go out into nature and meditate, listening to nature and showing their appreciation and spirituality in a communal setting.
For Spring and her students and guests, it is crucial to make sure that necessary things like weeding and pruning are done with as little injury to nature as possible. This comes first by asking the plants if it is ok that they pull it out of the ground or cut it.
“I keep listening for more ways to have a more gentle and kind relationship with the plants that I work with,” Spring said. “If you are going to cut something or pull something out, ask for permission first. I can’t say if plants are thinking. I know it’s not like humans of course, but I like to ask and try to imagine the plant’s response. When I do this, it is really different than just going out and doing it.”
One of Spring’s central goals is to enhance the human experience on earth by changing the way that people interact with the world around them. One specific goal is “Finding new ways to be in relationships with the things around us and the other human beings as well.”
People that have attended Spring’s retreats speak very highly of Spring and her ability to connect with people.
“Shodo is one of the most grounded people I know, and she makes everyone feel welcome,” Quinn said, “If someone is looking for a formal retreat like this, that would be an awesome place to go. I’m doing this again as soon as she has another one.”