Kenyon-Wanamingo High School's 2019 homecoming King Tate Erlandson and Queen Courtney Lehman were crowned in a Monday evening ceremony. The homecoming game versus Bethlehem Academy kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday. A dedication of the new football field is planned for 6:30 p.m. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Boyum Photography)
Kenyon-Wanamingo High School's 2019 homecoming King Tate Erlandson and Queen Courtney Lehman pose with their court following Monday's crowning. They are Cole Flom, Sydney Burow, Wyatt Foss, Riley Dummer, Thomas Haasnoot, Taylor Kish, Corey Knott, Julianna Boyum, Daniel Benrud, Arlette Becerril, Jacob Lund, Stella Rechtzigel, Brennen Boyd, Brianna Ryan, Cal Luebke and Josi Quam. (Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Boyum Photography)
